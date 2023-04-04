Cape May Brewing Company Announces Launch of Hard Iced Tea and Return of Hard Lemonade

Cape May, NJ — Cape May Brewing Company is excited to announce the launch of its new summer seasonal, Hard Iced Tea, and the return of its Hard Lemonade – a legendary flavor combo arriving in the Tasting Room and at retail locations across the region just in time for the upcoming summer season.

“Nothing complements the taste of freshly steeped iced tea like mouth-puckering tart and delectably sweet lemonade, so it’s only natural that we would release these two brews for fans to enjoy in our Tasting Room and at retailers throughout the region now through August,” says Cape May Brewing Company Marketing Director Alicia Grasso.

Hard Iced Tea is a refreshing summer libation that will offer our fans a one-of-a-kind drinking experience. A lightly sweet brew that features prominent flavors of exotic citrus and aromatic black tea, Hard Iced Tea is 4.5% ABV. The returning fan-favorite Hard Lemonade is 5.0% ABV and made with real lemon juice for a beverage that is balanced and refreshing.

“After the release of Shore Tea last year, we’re excited our fans can once again incorporate hard tea into their summer libation mix,” says Chief Brewing Officer Brandon Greenwood. “With prominent flavors of exotic citrus and aromatic black tea, we’re confident they will love the lightly sweet taste of our Hard Iced Tea just as much as they love our Hard Lemonade.”

Cape May Brewing Company’s first run of Hard Lemonade debuted over the Fourth of July weekend in 2021, and sold out in a day in their Tasting Room, prompting a second release a few weeks later that was also well-received. The brew returned in summer 2022 for wholesale distribution with a great response and is back again for 2023. This year, with the addition of Hard Iced Tea, customers can enjoy these expertly crafted brews as part of the brewery’s continued initiative to provide beyond beer offerings.

Hard Iced Tea and Hard Lemonade six packs will be available in the Tasting Room this Friday, April 7. Distribution in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware will begin later this month.

For more information on Cape May Brewing Company, please visit capemaybrewery.com or call (609) 849-9933.

About Cape May Brewing Company:

CMBC started in 2011, with three guys making one beer in a 1,500 square-foot space. Now, they’ve got over 32,000 square feet of space at the Cape May Airport and several hundred flagship, seasonal, and small-batch brews under their umbrella, distributed throughout all of New Jersey, Delaware, and select counties in Pennsylvania. Their original space is now dedicated to experimental brewing and their award-winning Tasting Room, with a separate, industrial brewing facility across the street. For more information, see Cape May Brewing Company’s website at www.capemaybrewery.com or call (609) 849-9933.