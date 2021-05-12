Canteen Spirits Announces Distribution Deal and Partnership With Anheuser-Busch

AUSTIN, Texas – Ready-to-drink cocktail company CANTEEN Spirits announced today thatit has forged a distribution agreement with America’s leading brewer Anheuser-Busch, and investmentfrom the company’s investment and innovation group, ZX Ventures. CANTEEN Spirits brands include CANTEEN, a vodka-based canned cocktail and CANTINA, a new tequila-based cocktail launched earlier this month. CANTEEN Spirits joins Anheuser-Busch’s family of distribution partnerships in Beyond Beer likethe recently launched 101 North Wine Collection, GHOST Energy and more. Anheuser-Busch’s Beyond Beer portfolio was founded in 2018 and is organized around four strategic priorities: seltzer, wine and spirits, malt-based beverages, and non-alcoholic beverages. Taking a consumer-centric approach, Anheuser-Busch plans to continue to meet a wide variety of consumer needs and trends via the company’s Beyond Beer portfolio.

“CANTEEN Spirits has quickly built-up a following in the U.S. since launching in 2019 and has had animpressive introduction to the category,” says Fabricio Zonzini, President, Beyond Beer. “Consumers sit atthe center of everything we do at Anheuser-Busch and that’s why we’re focused on expanding andinnovating within our Beyond Beer portfolio to meet their changing needs. I’m excited to work with the team at CANTEEN Spirits and look forward to bringing their amazing lineup of products to our unparalleled distribution network.”

Founded in 2019 by Brandon Cason, Daniel Barnes and Marc Donati, CANTEEN Spirits’ brands are lowcarb, low ABV and contain natural flavors and zero sugar. The RTD cocktail lines have quickly become key players in the beverage space meeting consumer demand with high-quality and convenient choices. Since its launch, CANTEEN has become a brand to watch in the category with lightning-fast growth, selling 517,000 cases last year alone. CANTEEN has seven vodka soda flavors, including Black Cherry, Watermelon, Strawberry, Pineapple, Lime, Ruby Red and Cucumber Mint. The recently launched CANTINA Tequila soda has three flavors: Watermelon Margarita, Ranch Water and Grapefruit Paloma.

“Ready to drink cocktails are one of the fastest-growing and most competitive alcohol beverage categories in the U.S. market and we couldn’t be more thrilled at what we’ve been able to accomplish at CANTEEN Spirits in just two years,” says Brandon Cason, CEO of CANTEEN Spirits. “We are incredibly proud of this distribution partnership with Anheuser-Busch, which will allow us to leverage their expertise in logisticsand distribution to help us grow at an expedited pace.”

The ready-to-drink cocktail category continues to deliver massive growth potential while consumer trends show an increased interest in RTD cocktails. As of March 2021, RTD canned cocktails are one of the fastestgrowing categories in the alcohol segment (IRI 3.28.21).

“We’re proud to invest in Canteen Spirits, which has quickly established an impressive following in theU.S. since its 2019 launch. It’s an exciting time for the brand — we’re thrilled to be partnering with Brandon, Daniel and Marc on this next stage of Canteen’s journey,” said Maxx Karr, Investment Principal, Beverage Fund, ZX Ventures.

CANTEEN and CANTINA are sold nationwide and are available in over 50,000 accounts in all 50 states aswell as Drizly and CANTINA is available in over 10,000 accounts in 42 states. Launched less than a monthago, CANTINA’s growth rate is twice as fast as any previously launched tequila based RTD cocktail (Nielsen4.24.21). CANTEEN is available in 6-pack 12oz cans and has an ABV of 5%, while CANTINA is available in 4-pack 12 oz cans and has an ABV of 5.6% .

About CANTEEN Spirits

CANTEEN Spirits is a line of ready-to-drink spirits brands, specializing in sparkling soda lines mixed withreal vodka and tequila. Made with all-natural flavors, CANTEEN Spirits portfolio includes CANTEENVodka Soda and CANTINA Tequila canned soda. Each line boasts an impressive list of ingredients and approach, making it the better drink choice for the new explorer, wherever your adventure may take you.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-qualitybeers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several ofAmerica’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

https://www.drinkcanteen.com/welcome