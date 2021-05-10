Canned Cocktail Company, DELOCE, Closes $1.5MM Seed Round

LOS ANGELES, CA – DELOCE, the canned contemporary cocktail brand co-founded by CEO Sean Zoka and CMO Keaton Moody, has raised $1.5M to complete its seed investment round, as announced today by the Los Angeles-based company. New York venture capital focusing on investments in vice and highly-stigmatized categories, Vice Ventures, led the funding round with participation from others. Vice Ventures has invested in some of the most high-profile brands sitting at the intersection of consumer goods and “vices”, including Recess, Parade, and more.

“From the moment I met Sean and Keaton, I’ve been repeatedly awed by their hustle and ability to deliver over expectations. Never taking a conventional approach to anything, DELOCE first reached out to us (and pitched us) over Instagram. They’ve applied that same ingenuity and unconventional approach to DELOCE itself, from ingredients to packaging. Vice Ventures is ecstatic to have led the round for such an exceptional team, brand, and product, and we look forward to collaborating with DELOCE and our co-investors to build a dominant brand of naturally caffeinated beverages,” says Catharine Dockery, Founding Partner of Vice Ventures.

DELOCE, created for the modern day drinker, recently launched its first signature canned cocktail, an Espresso Martini made with 100% cold-pressed arabica espresso, sourced from the Narino and Huila regions of Colombia, and premium gluten-free vodka. The company quickly resonated with customers, selling out of its hero beverage online in just 12 minutes.

“After bootstrapping in stealth mode for a while now, we’re honored to have an incredible roster of investors who have bought into our vision from the start,” says DELOCE Co-Founder and CEO, Sean Zoka. “It’s not just about the capital – it’s also about acquiring a highly talented extension of our team that provides a wealth of knowledge, resources and connections.”

Committed to establishing quality, thoughtful products, DELOCE blends quality, mixology-grade ingredients with smart design and packaging, inspired by the classic nature of 1970s Italian sports cars and contemporary art.

The duo behind DELOCE will be utilizing the capital to expand the company’s distribution footprint, hire exceptional new talent for the team, and fuel production. For the brand, the overarching goal is to differentiate DELOCE completely from other canned beverages in the RTD space.

About DELOCE

Founded in 2021 by CEO Sean Zoka and CMO Keaton Moody out of California, DELOCE is a contemporary canned cocktail brand created for the modern day drinker. Focused on the integrity of each ingredient and crafting instantly enjoyable cocktails for a sustainable and uplifting buzz, DELOCE launched their first signature canned beverage, the Espresso Martini, in April 2021. DELOCE was created after the co-founders spent mornings on the golf course coming from a (later) evening out and in need of a beverage that could get them moving, take the edge off, and provide straightforward, full-bodied ingredients. The packaging and brand design is inspired by vintage, Italian sports cars and informed by neutral tones – a nod to today’s contemporary art movement.

About Vice Ventures

Vice Ventures is a seed-stage venture capital fund created by Catharine Dockery conquering stigmas and striving towards superior returns by investing in good companies operating in “bad” industries. Focusing on finding good companies in traditionally ‘bad’ industries like cannabis, sextech, alcohol, e-gambling, harm-reducing nicotine and more, Vice Ventures, recently closed its first $25M fund. High-profile investors in the fund include Marc Andreessen and Bradley Tusk, the latter of whom is also acting as an advisor to the fund. Other fund investors are largely high net worth individuals and family offices.

