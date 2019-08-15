Cannabiniers Releases 2 Seasonal Two Roots Brewing Co. Cannabis-Infused Beers

SAN DIEGO – Cannabiniers announces today the expansion of its pioneering brand of cannabis-infused craft beer, Two Roots Brewing Co., with the release of two new seasonal styles Mango Dango and Grapefruit Fight. Born and brewed in Southern California, the new non-alcoholic, THC-infused craft beer flavors are available for purchase at dispensaries across Nevada and California.

Two Roots’ core product offering consists of three styles; lager, IPA, and wheat, each holding the top three SKUs of infused beverages in Nevada according to Headset, and are rapidly capturing market share in California. Two Roots’ Mango Dango and Grapefruit Fight are the first seasonal THC-infused craft beers, and offer a delicious alternative to its portfolio. For the IPA fan, Mango Dango is hoppy with mango infusion, while Grapefruit Fight is a true radler combining traditional lager and grapefruit.

“We’re thrilled with consumer response to our core Two Roots styles and are excited to expand our variety, offering refreshing fruity flavors,” said Maikel van de Mortel, EVP of Marketing of Cannabiniers. “Cannabis infused beverages are the fastest growing sector in the industry and we’re proud to be category leaders with Two Roots. Our craft beers not only taste great, but offer a quick, elevated experience for discreet and seamless integration into everyday life—helping you stay zen.”

Delivering a consistent dose of THC through patent-pending technology, Two Roots non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused craft beer replicate a traditional alcohol experience in each and every tinny. Two roots significantly speeds up the onset of effects for a controlled experience, while maintaining a true craft beer taste with lower calories, and no hangover.

The launch of the seasonal flavors comes on the heels of Two Roots release of a limited edition PRIDE themed tinny, available in select dispensaries with proceeds benefiting local chapters of the LGBT Community Center.

Two Roots seasonal flavors will be available for purchase individually or in a case of four across dispensaries in Nevada and California.

For more information about Two Roots, please visit: www.tworootsbrewing.com. For more information about Cannabiniers and its other products, please visit: www.cannabiniers.com

About Two Roots Brewing Co.

Two Roots Brewing Co. are makers of high-quality craft beer — traditional alcoholic and non-alcoholic, as well as cannabis-infused non-alcoholic beverages. Two Roots’ traditional offering consists of three classic styles, including: Lager, New West IPA, and Wheat. Combining passions for craft beer, science, innovation, and social responsibility, Two Roots Brewing has created a new class of adult beverages poised to change the beverage and cannabis markets. Two Roots has sourced master brewers as well as the first of its kind manufacturing and design technology to enter the United States. Through this union, consumers are given a responsibly formulated beverage that inspires positive shifts in perceptions of consumption for both medical and adult-use users. For more information, please visit www.tworootsbrewing.com

About Cannabiniers

Cannabiniers is a developer of global cannabis brands that revolutionize the industry with first to market, patented, safe, natural and fast acting infusion technology. The company believes the future of cannabis consumption is dependent upon products that normalize personal and social usage without changing lifestyle patterns and behavioral norms. Cannabiniers leads the public opinion shift by creating micro-dosed products that provide an elevated experience while in perfect alignment with various personal and social lifestyle occasions – laying the groundwork for consumer trust. For more information, please visit www.cannabiniers.com