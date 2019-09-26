CANarchy Mixed Pack Features IPAs From Oskar Blues, Cigar City, Deep Ellum and Three Weavers

LONGMONT, Colo. — The CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective announces the release of the new CANarchy IPA Mixed Pack. Curated for IPA lovers, the IPA Mixed Pack offers four exceptional IPAs from independent craft breweries across the U.S., for a diversity of style and flavor found only in this Coast to Coast Craft collection. The new 12-pack offering is now available in select markets with nationwide distribution coming soon.

The CANarchy IPA Mixed Pack includes (3) 12 oz. cans each of the following:

Expatriate IPA is a 6.9% West Coast style IPA inspired by the Three Weavers Brewing Company community, located in Inglewood, California. Bright and laden with notes of tropical fruits, it’s brewed with two-row barley and a touch of English crystal malt, and loaded with new age American hops. Expatriate is currently +138.96% YTD in California multi-outlet.

Deep Ellum IPA is loaded with American hops for a bitter punch. Over-the-top tropical fruit, citrus, pine and floral aromas and flavors make this 7% ABV IPA big and potent enough to bear Deep Ellum Brewing Company’s hometown name. Brewed in the historic Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas, Texas, it’s the top-selling IPA can in Dallas multi-outlet and the #2 best-selling can in Texas multi-outlet.

Jai Alai IPA presents an intense bouquet of tangerine and candied orange peel that entices the nose while flavors of clementines, Valencia orange and subtle caramel provide counterpoint to an assertive bitterness and rich malt character. Bold hop flavor from six different hop varietals is front and center in this IPA by Tampa, Florida’s Cigar City Brewing. This 7.5% brew is number 20 among the fastest-growing craft brands in Total US MULOC at +59.01% growth. Jai Alai is the top-selling IPA and #2 craft brand in Florida multi-outlet.

The Can-O-Bliss IPA Series by Colorado-founded Oskar Blues Brewery offers beer drinkers a variety of innovative IPA flavors throughout the year, focusing on new and experimental hops and unusual hop combinations. Launched in late 2018, Oskar Blues’ Can-O-Bliss Series (7.2% ABV) is currently the top-selling new IPA brand and #4 IPA brand overall in Colorado multi-outlet.

The CANarchy IPA Mixed Pack offers a cross-country beer tour – allowing beer lovers to travel from the bright West Coast style of California, to the big, bold hop flavors of Texas, through Florida’s citrusy, balanced flavors and onto Colorado’s innovative creations – all in one box. Ask your local craft beer purveyor for the CANarchy IPA Mixed Pack today.

About CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective

Founded in 2015, CANarchy is a disruptive collective of like-minded brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer. The portfolio of craft breweries, partially funded by Fireman Capital Partners, includes Oskar Blues Brewery, Perrin Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery, Deep Ellum Brewing Company and Three Weavers Brewing Company. In 2018, CANarchy was ranked #8 on the BA’s list of the Top 50 U.S. Craft Brewers as ranked by sales volume, having produced 421,222 bbls. Voted “Craft Brewery of the Year” by Brewbound in 2018, the collective provides craft beer to 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and parts of 17 countries spanning five continents.

About Three Weavers Brewing Company

Three Weavers Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery with a mission to build a positive sense of community through the collective passion for craft beer. Founded by Lynne Weaver in 2013, Three Weavers is one of the largest independent craft breweries in Los Angeles County and currently expanding production and distribution on the West Coast. Led by award-winning Brewmaster, Alexandra Nowell, Three Weavers craft beers have received critical International acclaim, winning a World Beer Cup Gold Medal in 2016, a GABF Silver Medal in 2017, a European Beer Star Bronze in 2017, and the Australian International Beer Awards Best IPA and Champion International Beer in 2018. Three Weavers is proudly brewed in Inglewood, California. For more information, visit www.threeweavers.la

About Deep Ellum Brewing Company

In 2011, Deep Ellum Brewing Company set up shop in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas, Texas – the first craft brewery to open in Dallas in over a decade. Since then, Deep Ellum has become as well known for its innovative brewing and exceptional quality as it has for its healthy disdain for the status quo. Like the notorious neighborhood it calls home, the brewery is bold, fearless, and unapologetic. The idea of “blending in” was never part of the plan – at the bar or on the shelf. In 2019, Deep Ellum brought their uncommon flavors to Fort Worth with the opening of Funkytown Fermatorium. With a commitment to staying true to their reckless streak, their rough edges and their roots, Deep Ellum has quickly grown to become the 3rd largest independent craft brewery in Texas and the 65th largest brewery overall. Led by its flagships, Deep Ellum IPA and Dallas Blonde, the brewery has amassed an extremely devoted fan base across Texas and beyond. www.deepellumbrewing.com

About Cigar City Brewing Company

Cigar City Brewing, makers of Jai Alai IPA and Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout, was founded in 2009 by Joey Redner with the goal of creating world-class beer that reflected the flavors and history of the Tampa Bay region. This unique approach has resonated with local and national markets and the brewery has quickly grown to produce over 140,000 barrels of beer annually. Accolades have poured in since the brewery’s inception, including appearances on ratebeer.com’s Top 10 Breweries Worldwide seven times. Cigar City Brewing is a key partner in CANarchy, a craft brewing collective that represents the largest canned craft beer supplier in the country.

About Oskar Blues Brewing Company

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.