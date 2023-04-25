California Wild Ales to Host 5th Annual Star Wars Celebration

SAN DIEGO, California – The Force will be strong with beer lovers in Ocean Beach as California Wild Ales gears up for their annual May the 4th Star Wars-themed celebration. The brewery, known for its creative and innovative craft beers, will be hosting a day-long event on May the 4th, featuring a lineup of special Star Wars-inspired brews, including Darth Citrius, Chewboocha, Jabba the Hopp, and Juicy Jedi IPA.

Located in the heart of Ocean Beach, California Wild Ales has become a staple in the San Diego craft beer scene. Co-founders Zack Brager and Bill DeWitt are known for their passion for both craft beer and Star Wars, and this event brings their two passions together in a galactic celebration.

“It’s always exciting to see our customers get into the spirit of the day, whether it’s through their costumes or their choice of beer. We’re already looking forward to planning next year’s celebration.” says co-founder Zack Brager.

The May the 4th celebration at California Wild Ales promises to be a day filled with fun, flavor, and fandom. The brewery will be decked out in Star Wars-themed decorations, and attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Star Wars characters for a chance to win prizes in the costume contest.

But the highlight of the event will undoubtedly be the special Star Wars-inspired beers that California Wild Ales will be pouring. From the zesty and refreshing Darth Citrius to the tropical Juicy Jedi Hazy IPA, beer lovers can expect unique flavors that pay homage to the beloved Star Wars saga.

“Our goal has always been to create exceptional craft beers that push the boundaries of flavor and creativity,” says co-founder Bill DeWitt. “Events like these allow us to not only showcase our love for craft beer and Star Wars but also to bring people together and create lasting memories. It’s what we love to do, and we can’t wait for the next opportunity to share our passion with our customers.”

In addition to the Star Wars-themed festivities, California Wild Ales will also be offering limited edition Star Wars-themed merch available for purchase, making it a perfect memento for fans and collectors alike.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. California Wild Ales has even more in store for their fans, as they have announced plans to move their production facility to the neighboring community of Point Loma, with the new location set to open this spring. The move will allow the brewery to increase its ability to bring its innovative craft beers to even more people.

“We’re excited to be moving to a closer facility that will allow us to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with craft beer,” says co-founder Bill DeWitt. “We’re committed to creating exceptional beers, and this move will allow us to do that on an even larger scale.”

As the May the 4th Star Wars celebration approaches, California Wild Ales is gearing up to welcome beer lovers and Star Wars fans alike for a day of interstellar fun and flavor. Whether you’re a die-hard Star Wars fan or simply a lover of great beer, this event is not to be missed.

May the force be with you, and we hope to see you at California Wild Ales on May the 4th!

For More Information:

https://californiawildales.com/news/