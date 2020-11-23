Buzzard’s Roost Sippin’ Whiskeys and Against the Grain Brewery to Release Collaboration

LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky-based whiskey makers at Buzzard’s Roost and beer brewers at Against the Grain are coming together for a special whiskey and beer collaboration: Roosted Chiquen Brewer’s Toast Finish and Roosted Chiquen Sippin’ Beer. Both products were made available for purchase on November 5 at Against the Grain Public House (1576 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205) will be available at select retail stores throughout Kentucky later in November.

The products, which will be packaged together at retail, are a result of the brands creating a custom oak profile that is used in both the rye whiskey and the amber lager. Both showcase the same notes of vanilla and smoke from the oak aging process.

“We’ve experimented with smoke and oak flavors since we first started brewing,” said Jerry Gnagy, co-founder and Head Brewer at Against the Grain Brewery. “We saw what Buzzard’s Roost was doing with their specialized, custom barrels and thought it’d be fun to see what happens when we introduced our amber lager to the same wood.”

Unique to the whiskey industry, Buzzard’s Roost uses proprietary barrels – all charred or toasted to a specific temperature in order to create certain flavor profiles. Once the whiskey is selected, it is re-barreled using the special barrels and aged in Kentucky warehouses.

“Think of the staves we use in our barrels as a spice rack,” said Jason Brauner, Buzzard’s Roost Master Blender. “Picking and choosing flavor profiles, specific to the wood on a molecular level, we can make a pretty good guess at what flavors will be imparted on our whiskey. Turns out – it also works well with beer.”

Those wanting to pre-purchase the products and pick-up at Against the Grain Public House can do so at www.atgbrewery.com.

More info about Roosted Chiquen Brewer’s Toast Finish:

Warm confectionary and caramel flavors followed by vanilla and smoke. The toasted barrel we used provides a huge mouthfeel for this whiskey – perfect as a liquid dessert by itself or a rye-based cocktail.

52.5% alc/vol – 105 PROOF

More info about Roosted Chiquen Sippin’ Beer:

It’s not every day you meet folks with the same back for innovation and love of tradition. So when we crossed paths with the whiskey makers at Buzzard’s Roost, we knew the only thing to do was to collaborate on something truly special. Together we created a custom oak profile for our toasted staves and their toasted barrel that would complement our perspective liquids. The result is two innovative beverages with the same notes of vanilla and smoke from the oak aging process.

6.5% ABV

About Buzzard’s Roost Sippin’ Whiskey:

Buzzard’s Roost Sippin’ Whiskey was born from a love of good whiskey, exceptional palates, high standards, attention to details, and barrel innovation. It’s a time-honored process with a nod to innovation by using new oak barrels charred in a unique way to produce specific flavor profiles. The result is one-of-a-kind award-winning single barrel and very small batch rye whiskeys so exceptional you’ll want to stay and roost awhile. For more information: www.buzzardsroostwhiskeys.com

About Against the Grain:

Since the beginning, Against the Grain has thrown caution to the wind and made beer without convention. For Against the Grain founders, Sam Cruz, Jerry Gnagy, Andrew Ott, and Adam Watson, beer has been about having fun and sharing it with the world. From day one, they have been committed to doing the extraordinary. The impossible even by making an array of beers that wowed the great drinkers of Louisville and the world alike in a time when grayscale beer flavor was popular belief. So, in 2011, they opened Louisville’s first brewer owned-and-operated brewery, Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse in downtown Louisville, Ky. With a brewery in tow, they set out to change the belief that craft beers were for the few. No more stuffy beer nerds, sniffing and sipping. And no more obscure beer bars to taste aged imported ales! Great beer is for everyone, especially right here in Louisville. They committed to making a variety of world-class beer with varying styles and flavors, all packaged up with clever names to elicit the smiles and fun that should accompany a great beer. They pride themselves in that it was made right here in Louisville, KY! So, it comes as no surprise, they have realized their dream and Against the Grain has become a staple in downtown Louisville at Slugger Field, as well as the shelves of your local store adorned with their hilariously decorated cans.