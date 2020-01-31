Buskey Cider to Release Spring Seasonal, Peach Tea Cider

RICHMOND, Va. — Buskey Cider, located in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia is releasing its spring seasonal cider, Peach Tea Cider, on Valentine’s Day.

The cider was crafted with loose leaf peach tea blend crafted by Richmond’s CaryTown Teas which includes white tea and peach blossoms. The cider will be available on tap and in 16 oz. cans around the state, in addition to being available in their tasting room.

“Gosh, I’m pumped to have the Peach Tea Cider back this season. This is the third year in a row we’ve significantly increased the batch size and it’s still going to run out quick.” said Will Correll, founder of Buskey Cider. “The aromatic peach blossoms, distinctive white tea, and balanced sweetness from our Virginia apples make this a fan favorite, and with how delicious this cider is, it’s not surprising.”

Correll opened Buskey Cider with his wife at the age of 26 in April 2016 in Scott’s Addition, described as Richmond’s booziest craft beverage neighborhood. Like all their labels, the Peach Tea Cider label was designed in house by co-owner, Elle Correll.

Buskey Cider is made with 100 percent Virginia apples and has no added sugar. Buskey is an all American word that was written down in a letter by Ben Franklin the slang the young people in the taverns were saying during colonial times, when cider was the most popular alcoholic beverage.

The cidery also produces a flagship semi-sweet traditional RVA Cider, seasonals, limited releases and collaboration projects. In addition to Buskey Cider’s original tasting room and production facility in Richmond, the cidery has its outpost in the charming town of Cape Charles on the eastern shore of Virginia.

Buskey Peach Tea Cider is distributed throughout Virginia through Premium Distributors of Virginia, Chesbay Distributing, Blue Ridge Beverage and Wendell Distributing.

For More Information: www.facebook.com/events/997110137340153/