Buskey Cider Releases Sherry Barrel Aged Cider, Over a Year in the Making

RICHMOND, Va. – Buskey Cider today is releasing Buskey Sherry Barrel Aged Cider. It will be available on draft and in 500ML bottles in the Richmond and Cape Charles tasting rooms and for delivery in Richmond and surrounding suburbs, NoVA, and Hampton Roads.

This cider is made with a premium blend of Virginia apples (Ashmead’s Kernel, Black Twig, and Winesap), aged in Oloroso Sherry barrels from Jerez de la Frontera, Spain for 9 months and conditioned in the bottle for a year. It is a labor of love and inspired by personal travel experiences, which is rooted very deeply in the story of Buskey.

“I had the opportunity to live in Jerez de la Frontera, one of the corners of the Sherry Triangle,” said Elle Correll, co-owner, Buskey Cider. “I fell in love with sherry and the culture behind it, and I also had my first cider experiences during that time in Spain, one of the most prolific cider countries in the world. Now running one of the most innovative cideries around, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce some of the Spanish influences that I grew up with to Buskey’s line up.”

Spanish cider is often known for its funk, and southern Spain is known for the Sherry Triangle. Buskey combined the spirit of both to make this unique bottled cider, which has a nutty, raisin-like character and a citrusy finish. Given the complexity of the flavor profile, it is intended for adventurous flavor crusaders.

“Elle’s been scheming to get a sherry barrel to make a cider since the day Buskey was born,” added Will Correll, co-owner, Buskey Cider. “In December 2019, she got her wish when we got access to some Pedro Domecq Oloroso barrels and started aging a premium blend of Virginia apples in it. Almost two years later, the cider is ready to serve!’

Buskey Sherry Barrel Aged Cider is the latest in Buskey’s ongoing effort to make cider accessible for all, pushing the boundaries of flavors while still staying true to the apple at the core.

About Buskey Cider

Buskey Cider opened in April 2016 in the popular craft beverage neighborhood of Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia, and has since expanded into their second outpost ‘Buskey Cider on the Bay’ located in scenic Cape Charles. Made from 100% Fresh Pressed Virginia apples Buskey focuses on semi-sweet and dryer ciders with a wide range of creative infusions and barrel products. Buskey is one of most innovative cideries in the country but is also loved for its classic refreshing apple only ciders. Enjoy celebrating the city of Richmond and the state of Virginia that has been a large part of what Buskey stands for.

