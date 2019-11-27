Buskey Cider Releases Bourbon Aged Old Fashioned Cider

RICHMOND, Va. — Buskey Cider located in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia released its Bourbon Aged Old Fashioned Cider this week. This cider was double bourbon barrel aged and has cherries and orange peel to give you that boozy Old Fashioned taste.

Buskey has their traditional RVA Cider, 100 calorie Mojito Light Cider, and Blueberry Pancake Cider available in their statewide distribution footprint in Virginia, in addition to more limited release ciders available in their Richmond tasting room. All of Buskey’s ciders are made with 100% Virginia apples and have no added sugar.

Correll opened Buskey Cider at the age of 26 with his wife, Elle, in April 2016 in the neighborhood of Scott’s Addition, described as Richmond’s booziest craft beverage neighborhood. The Bourbon Aged Old Fashioned Cider label was designed by Elle Correll, which features a glass of bourbon with a cherry and an orange peel garnish on top of a spotlight amongst a black background. Buskey is an all American word that was written down in a letter by Ben Franklin the slang the young people in the taverns were saying during colonial times, when cider was the most popular alcoholic beverage.

The Bourbon Aged Old Fashioned Cider will be available on tap and in 16oz cans in very limited distribution around Virginia starting in late-November, in addition to being available in their tasting rooms in Richmond and Cape Charles.

