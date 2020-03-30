Buskey Cider Founder and CEO Gives Up Salary to Keep Team Employed During COVID-19 Pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. — Will Correll, the founder and CEO of Buskey Cider in Richmond, Virginia, is going without pay for the foreseeable future in order to cover the costs to pay for employees during the crisis. Additionally, his wife, Elle, who was also employed by Buskey as the sales and marketing director, has given up her salary to support the team.

“I took a risk when I started this business. Obviously there’s lots of potential upside, but also the buck stops with me when things are tough and don’t go as planned,” said Correll. “Our employees are hard workers and have lots to contribute, especially in a situation like this, and we really care about keeping them employed for as long as possible. Our personal salaries are modest but will buy us valuable time as we dig deep to continue moving forward and keep the dream alive! We have big plans for the company in the future and want our team to be strong for when we’re able to fully reopen.”

Buskey Cider opened in April 2016 in the popular craft alcohol neighborhood of Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia. Due to COVID-19, they are doing deliveries throughout Richmond and select areas around the state of Virginia via their website, and will subsequently be delivering to other states once the licenses come in. Their Scott’s Addition tasting room location is open for limited hours to pick up canned cider; Monday-Friday 3 p.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

For More Information

buskeycider.com