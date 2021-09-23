Buoy Beer Company Adds to Year-Round Lineup of 12 oz. Cans

ASTORIA, Oregon – Buoy Beer Company recently released Buoy Pacific Pale Ale, adding to their year-round lineup of 12oz cans. More than two years since the release of their Cream Ale, the brewery has seen a rapid growth and expansion, making it possible for the brewers to increase Buoy’s packaged selections.

“Over the past 7 years it has felt like things have never slowed down,” says David Kroening, Co-Founder. “The love our customers have for our beers keeps us driven to constantly analyze, pivot, and grow. We’re forever on the quest to make delicious, quality beer and innovate in new ways to keep our patrons happy.”

Fresh, citrusy, and tropical, Buoy Pacific Pale Ale carries you away to where the ocean is limitless, the mountains are painted, and the back yard is filled with forests and streams. Balanced with bright tropical hops and a subtle malt bill, Pacific Pale captures the wonderland of the Pacific Northwest. Featuring Citra, Cashmere, and El Dorado hops, it joins year-round Buoy IPA, Czech Pilsner, and Cream Ale as a hoppy, low-ABV choice coming in at 5%.

“Before they were called session IPAs, fresh, hoppy, low-ABV beers were called pale ales,” says Matt Jones, Head Brewer. “This pale ale takes the classic NW hop bitterness and balances it with bright aromas. Personally, I also get a little strawberry and myrcene in the aromas coming off the can.”

Buoy has been able to add to their packaged selections because of the brewery’s physical expansion this year. The new building on Astor Street (across the parking lot from the Buoy building) now houses a new 50 bbl four-vessel brewhouse with new fermentation tanks, original fermentation tanks flown in via crane from the original brewery, the CO2 Capture system, and much more. The original building will continue to be the packaging facility which houses the bright tanks and packaging machines. A beer bridge over the Riverwalk carries beer from the brewing facility to the packaging facility which includes a new 250 can-a-minute rotatory canning line. Watch out Pacific Northwest, more Buoy Beer is coming your way!

Buoy Pacific Pale Ale will be available in 6-packs of 12oz cans distributed in Oregon & Washington. Check our Facebook page for future events.

