Budweiser Joins the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative to Release PSA Promoting COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness

New York, NY – Today, Budweiser and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation join the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative to release a new PSA dedicated to COVID-19 vaccine awareness and education. This effort marks the next chapter of Budweiser’s partnership in the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative: the largest and most significant public health communications campaign in U.S. history, answering the top questions Americans have about the vaccines so they can make an informed decision for themselves and their families. Now Budweiser, in collaboration with the Anheuser-Busch Foundation, joins the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s “It’s Up To You” campaign with a film timed to National Beer Day, amplifying the vital ongoing message around the importance of learning more about the COVID-19 vaccines and the role they play in getting back to the moments we miss.

As a key collaborator in the historic COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative, Budweiser’s new film highlights joyful shared moments over a beer and the value we place on in-person connection, which many haven’t experienced throughout the pandemic. By helping to raise awareness for COVID-19 vaccines, Budweiser hopes that the promise of getting back together again with family and friends will help inspire people to seek out information and further educate themselves on the COVID-19 vaccines.

The film, entitled “Good Times are Coming,” will be released on social and digital channels along with national television through the month of April, shows those special shared moments over a beer from before the pandemic. The film is set to the song “I’ll Be Seeing You” performed by Jimmy Durante, with an uplifting message in its end card stating “Good times are coming. Now we have a shot.” Viewers are then directed to the “It’s Up To You” website, GetVaccineAnswers.org, for additional resources and information regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

First launched in February, the “It’s Up To You” campaign is an initiative led by the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative, convening hundreds of partners across the communications industry to educate the American public around COVID-19 vaccines. Guided by the leading minds in health and medicine and fueled by the best talent and creative in the private sector, the COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative is designed to reach several key audiences impacted by COVID-19.

“It’s National Beer Day, and this year, we’ve decided to take a different approach to the holiday – debuting the next effort in our commitment to bringing people back together again,” said Monica Rustgi, VP of Marketing at Budweiser. “The country is at a critical moment in its recovery – and as America’s most iconic beer, we’re not only committed to playing our part in the recovery, we are uniquely positioned to use our influence to remind people how close we are to being able to celebrate together, thanks to these vaccines. If the film inspires anyone who is on the fence to go ahead and get a vaccine, then we’ve done our job.”

In January, Budweiser sat out its iconic Super Bowl in-game airtime for the first time in 37 years and reallocated that media investment to help support COVID-19 vaccine awareness and education throughout the year. This was the first step in Budweiser’s partnership with the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s effort and was announced by the brand’s digital film “Bigger Picture” to formally kick-off its ongoing commitment to supporting education around the COVID-19 vaccines. This next chapter in the partnership comes at a crucial time when many in America are considering getting a COVID-19 vaccine, with availability and access growing daily.

“As the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be made more widely available, the need to keep Americans informed about the safety and efficacy of these vaccines has become even more critical,” said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. “Budweiser and the Anheuser- Busch Foundation have been a longtime partner of ours and we’re thrilled to collaborate with them again to ensure people across the country have answers to their questions about the vaccines. Ultimately, through this partnership we are helping to inspire vaccine confidence and get people back to the moments we all miss, including getting together and with our friends and loved ones.”

Budweiser will continue to support COVID-19 vaccine awareness and education efforts with additional campaigns in the coming months as part of the company’s overall commitment to the country’s recovery. Anheuser-Busch is helping lead the safe and strong reopening of the country by investing across its U.S. supply chain to protect the industry, supporting on-premise partners, and creating jobs.

The Anheuser-Busch Foundation has had a longstanding partnership with the Ad Council including focused efforts on responsible drinking and buzzed driving prevention. In spring 2020, the Anheuser-Busch Foundation also participated in the Ad Council #AloneTogether campaign promoting responsible consumption behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

