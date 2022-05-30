Bud Light Joins Forces with the NGLCC to Support Local LGBTQ+ Businesses Across the Country

NEW YORK, NY – Bud Light is excited to announce a new partnership with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) , the exclusive certifying body of LGBT-owned businesses. As the country continues to reopen, Bud Light will support and use its reach to amplify LGBTQ+ businesses, showing the important role they play in local communities every day. For Bud Light, this partnership builds on over 20 years of support of the LGBTQ+ community through various organizations and activations.

“When we first brought Bud Light into the market in 1982, we set out to introduce a beer that would not only disrupt the beer category but was brewed for everyone,” said Alissa Heinerscheid, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light Blue. “We’re excited to continue supporting the LGBTQ+ community – this year in the form of a new partnership with the NGLCC which will help promote LGBTQ+ businesses across the country that bring people together.”

To support the NGLCC, Bud Light will donate $200,000 which will go towards the NGLCC’s Communities of Color Initiative (CoCi). The initiative is designed to support LGBTQ+ business owners of Color in their development, including underwriting certification as an LGBT Business Enterprise® as well as scholarships to the NGLCC International Business and Leadership Conference and participation in the NGLCC XLR8 Executive Leadership Development and Capacity Building Program. A portion of the funds will also be used to support the NGLCC’s Affiliate Chamber Academy (ACA), an educational series developed to bring next level leadership skills to state and local LGBTQ+ chamber leaders to aid in their efforts supporting LGBTQ+ businesses locally.

Bud Light will also bring its popular Rainbow aluminum bottles to the market which over the years have become a symbol of June Pride Month celebrations across the country. In addition, in select markets Bud Light will be donating paid media inventory to highlight local LGBTQ+ businesses to increase visibility of these destinations that bring members of the community together.

“For us at the NGLCC, we always strive to work with not only likeminded partners, but allies of the LGBTQ+ community,” said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson. “We’re thrilled to bring on our new friends at Bud Light as partners; they not only understand how important it is to bring members of the LGBTQ+ community together, but also the vital role LGBTQ+ owned businesses play.”

Led by Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch has a strong track record of industry leadership in supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Over the past 20 years Anheuser-Busch has contributed more than $13 million to local and national non-profit organizations that are committed to advocating for LGBTQ+ equality.

This year’s special edition Bud Light Rainbow aluminum bottles go on sale across the country beginning May 30 and will be sold throughout the month of June across the country. To follow the latest on Bud Light, visit BudLight.com and follow Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight, on Twitter at @BudLight, and on Instagram at @BudLight.

About Bud Light

The Bud Light brand name represents a family of products including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Bud Light NEXT, Bud Light Peels, Bud Light Chelada, Bud Light Platinum and Bud Light Platinum Seltzer. At the forefront of innovation, Bud Light continues to expand its product portfolio, offering a wide range of products brewed to meet the ever-changing preferences of consumers everywhere. Since 1982, Bud Light has delivered the best-selling premium light lager in America that is consistently brewed with a fresh, clean finish. For more information about Bud Light and our full family of products, visit www.BudLight.com.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life’s moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most loved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About NGLCC

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) is the business voice of the LGBT community and is the largest global advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses, known as Certified LGBT Business Enterprise® (Certified LGBTBE®) suppliers.