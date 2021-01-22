Bruz Beers Collaborates with Omer Vander Ghinste for Limited Belgian-Style Beer Series

Denver, Colorado – Bruz Beers of Denver, Colorado has partnered with world-renowned brewer Omer Vander Ghinste of Bellegem, Belgium to bring Colorado beer enthusiasts a special limited series Belgian-style beer collaboration. Bière de Mars is the first beer in the series and is now available for purchase on draft and in 12-ounce bottles exclusively at its two north Denver locations: Bruz Beers Brewery and Taproom and Bruz Off Fax.

Bière de Mars is a blend of Omer Vander Ghinste’s legendary Cuvée des Jacobins Prestige Flanders red ale and Bruz’s specially formulated Petite Saison. After much experimentation, the blend of these two classic Belgian-style beers resulted in a smooth, delicate and complex light amber sour ale. Dave Olson, head brewer of Bruz Beers, says: “The beer was refermented in the bottle to produce a soft natural carbonation, pillowy head and the potential to age long-term.”

Bruz Beers co-founders Ryan Evans and Charlie Gottenkieny add: “We have always wanted to do a collaboration with a traditional Belgian brewer, and we are thrilled to be working with the legendary Omer Vander Ghinste. The original plan was to brew the beer in Belgium, but the coronavirus got in the way, so the two breweries came up with the idea of brewing transatlantic.”

Omer Vander Ghinste is renowned for its award-winning Belgian-style beers such as Bockor, Cuvée des Jacobins Flemish ales, LeFort* and Tripel LeFort*, OMER. Traditional Blond and VanderGhinste Oud Bruin. These beers are made available nationwide exclusively by Artisanal Imports. *Not available in the United States.

Two more collaboration beers are planned for this limited series in the coming months and will be announced on the Bruz Beers website and its social media accounts at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Be sure to follow Bruz Beers so as to not miss these releases.

About Bruz Beers

The acclaimed Bruz Beers was named “Top 25 Craft Breweries in Colorado” by Yelp, and it is dedicated to brewing traditional Belgian-style beers and innovative Belgian-inspired brews. It offers a wide range of Belgian-style seasonal and limited releases on tap at its two north Denver area locations or for takeaway in crowlers, bottles and cans.

About Artisanal Imports

Artisanal Imports, Inc. is a leading seller, marketer and compliance manager of international and domestic craft breweries and cideries with a concentration in European brewers. Its portfolio includes the following producers:

International: Aspall Cyder, Brasserie St-Feuillien, Brauerei Aldersbacher, Brauerei C. & A. Veltins, Brouwerij Bosteels, Brouwerij Omer Vander Ghinste, Brussels Beer Project, De Proef Brouwerij, Distillerie de Biercée, Fentimans Botanically Brewed Drinks, Galipette Cidre, Nicaragua Craft Beer Co., Palm Breweries NV, Pfungstädter Privatbrauerei, Robinsons Brewery, Rodenbach Brewery, Sünner Brauerei, Trappist Brewery Koningshoeven, and Underberg GmbH.

United States: EZ Orchards

Learn more:Website: ArtisanalImports.comTwitter: @ArtisanalBeersFacebook: @ArtisanalBeersInstagram: @artisanalbeers

