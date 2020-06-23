Brouwerij Huyghe Releases 500ml Cans of Delirium Nocturnum

Frederick, Md. — Better Beverage Leaders, Inc. announces that Brouwerij Huyghe’s Belgian Strong Dark Ale, Delirium Nocturnum, will be packaged in cans for the first time. BBL, Inc. will be importing the beer into the United States with a projected landing date of September 2020. It will be made available to their distribution partners across the United States.

The popularity of cans in the US Market has been steadily growing over the past several years. In 2019, Brouwerij Huyghe’s Delirium Red made its debut in 500ml Can Four Packs, which increased its U.S. sales to new heights while boosting draft and bottle sales as-well. The world-renowned Delirium Tremens was the first to appear in cans several years ago.

“We’re very excited to have the opportunity to bring a long-standing brand like Nocturnum to market in a new format,” said BBL, Inc. CEO Laura Day. “We’ve seen a significant increase in distribution and brand recognition in the past with Tremens and Red when the 500ml can format was made available. Nocturnum arriving in late Summer leading into its most popular time of year is something we feel lucky to offer. Considering the current state of beer production during the era of Covid-19, we are fortunate to represent Brouwerij Huyghe as they continue to create new ways for beer-lovers to access their world-class brews.”

About Brouwerij Huyghe

Brouwerij Huyghe has been owned and operated by the same family since 1904. Currently, the 4th generation of the family, Alain De Laet, runs the Brewery in Melle, Belgium, just outside of Ghent. The third generation, Jean, heads up the international network of Delirium Cafés along with the famed original location, in Brussels Belgium. Brouwerij Huyghe has exported to the United States since the early 90s. Best known for the Delirium range of beers, with Delirium Tremens being the #1 exported Belgian specialty beer in the world. Delirium Red, a Belgian Strong Fruit Beer with Cherry and Elderberry as-well-as Delirium Nocturnum, are available year-round. Seasonal releases like Deliria and Delirium Noel have also continuously grown in popularity. Deliria is brewed in January for International Women’s Day, and Noel is brewed for a late fall release to celebrate the Holiday season. The Delirium brand of beers is recognized the world over by its iconic Pink Elephant branding. Visit delirium.be/en for more information.