Brother-Sister Duo Opening Atomic Clock Brewing Company in Durham, NC

DURHAM, N.C.— Atomic Clock Brewing Company is opening in Durham, NC in early 2024. Started by brother-sister duo, Brian & Colleen Quinn, the brewery will open with two Durham locations. A taproom and full-service kitchen will operate out of a historic building at 501 Washington St in the warehouse district of Durham. Brewing will take place at 606 United Drive on a 20-barrel brewhouse to support immediate demand and provide a runway for growth.

The founders emphasize that they equally value quality of beer and customer experience at Atomic Clock Brewing Company. Of the name, co-founder, Colleen Quinn says, “Atomic clocks are the world’s most precise time-keeping devices and several around the world collectively establish international time. Because of that, we felt the atomic clock represented our brewing philosophy – a continuous pursuit of perfection, a collaborative spirit, and the celebration of innovation.”

Opening in the Triangle was a logical choice for the duo who both graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill. Co-founder, Brian Quinn says, “I began my brewing career in Durham, NC years ago, so opening Atomic Clock here feels like a full circle moment. I’m excited to reconnect with the Triangle beer scene that has evolved so much in the past decade.”

Embracing the evolution of craft consumers, the team will provide a complete beverage program including a robust beer line-up, a craft cocktail program, a curated, boutique wine selection, and an array of category-blurring innovations. The beverage program will be coupled with a food program that showcases a rotating menu of unique dishes and emphasizes beverage pairings.

Both locations are actively under construction, and the team hopes to commence brewing in January with the taproom slated to open in February.

