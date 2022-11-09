Brooklyn Brewery x Only NY to Launch ‘Neighbor to Neighbor’ Collaboration on November 10

BROOKLYN, NY – Long-time friends and neighbors – global craft beer innovator Brooklyn Brewery and independent clothing brand Only NY – announce the launch of their “Neighbor to Neighbor” collaborative beer and merch drop, created in celebration of Only NY’s 15th anniversary. Produced to reflect Only NY’s unmistakable style: timeless, hardworking, and distinctly New York, the limited-edition Brooklyn Brewery x Only NY Brown Ale and line of apparel and accessories will be available starting November 10th.

“In Brooklyn, our neighbors are like family – we’ve worked with Only NY in various capacities for many years, hosting them for shoots, events and more, and have been continuously kicking around ideas for a collaborative release,” explains US Marketing Director Mildred Lee. “Their 15th anniversary seemed like the perfect timing, and we’re thrilled that together we’ve come up with a really tasty beer and merch line to share with the rest of our neighbors!”

The Only NY-designed collection is anchored by a navy blue jacket inspired by a classic brewer’s jacket, and features the iconic red doors of Brooklyn Brewery’s Williamsburg, Brooklyn-based Tasting Room. The rest of the collection contains a wide selection of other Brooklyn Brewery x Only NY merchandise, including a hoodie, t-shirt, snapback hat, socks, tote bag, pint glass, keychain and coasters featuring a range of playful hand-drawn illustrations that blend the light-hearted side of both brands.

For the corresponding limited-edition beer release Brooklyn Brewery created a barrel aged brown ale. The Only NY Brown Ale (6% ABV) has hints of chocolate, caramel, coffee, and roasted nuts, with a light, sweet linger. It is the perfect accompaniment to tacos al pastor, smoky BBQ sauce, gruyere cheese, coffee ice cream, and crisp New York nights.

“Brooklyn Brewery has been a brand I’ve admired since a young age and one that we’ve talked about collaborating with for years,” added Only NY founder Micah Belmarich. “Their origins as an independent brewery coupled with iconic NYC centric branding is something that really inspires us and makes the partnership authentic.”

All merchandise will be available for sale starting on November 10th from Onlyny.com and BrooklynBrewery.com, as well as in-store at each of their respective locations. The Only NY Brown Ale will be available for purchase in Brooklyn Brewery’s Tasting Room. And to extend the “Neighbor to Neighbor” collaboration concept, it will also be available at a few neighboring bars as well.

To kick things off, all are welcome to celebrate Only NY x Brooklyn Brewery’s “Neighbor to Neighbor” launch on November 10th from 5pm to 8pm at Brooklyn Brewery’s Tasting Room located at 79 North 11th Street, where the beer and merchandise will be available to purchase.

Following the launch, Brooklyn Brewery will be hosting additional Only NY Brown Ale happy hour sampling events with other Brewery and Only NY neighbors. These events will take place the week of November 14th at the following locations:

Carmelo’s in Bushwick (Tuesday, November 15, 6-8PM)

Pencil Factory in Greenpoint (Wednesday, November 16, 6-8PM)

Twins Lounge in Greenpoint (Thursday, November 17, 6-8PM)

The Library in the Lower East Side (Monday, November 21, 6-8PM)

For more updates and more information on Brooklyn Brewery, please visit: https://brooklynbrewery.com

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY:

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we draw inspiration from our local community of innovators and makers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to over 30 states and more than 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at brooklynbrewery.com.

ABOUT ONLY NY:

Only NY is an independent clothing brand driven and inspired by the City, Outdoors, and Arts. Founded in 2007, Only NY has organically grown into a globally established brand offering a wide range of street, sport, and outdoor apparel and accessories.