Brooklyn Brewery Launches Brooklyn Pulp Art Hazy Double IPA

BROOKLYN, NY – Following up on the success of their first widely distributed hazy IPA in 2021, Brooklyn Brewery is expanding their portfolio with the addition of the Brooklyn Pulp Art Hazy Double IPA [8% ABV], a powerful spin on the original Pulp Art Hazy IPA. It is a supersaturated version of the original modern masterpiece, strikingly familiar, yet with a new take on the tropical notes and soft finish. And just as the Pop Art movement created big, bold art for everyone to enjoy, Brooklyn’s Pulp Art Hazy Double IPA is truly a double hazy IPA for the people.

“The Double Pulp Art brings more of what we all loved about our original Pulp Art, bigger bolder flavors, juicier aromas, a rounder palate and bracing bitterness to balance it all out,” describes Brewmaster Garrett Oliver. “Its flavors range towards the tropicality of pineapple and stone fruit flavors, especially peach and apricot. The combination of the hops with our special yeast strain produces rich aromatics and depth.”

Brooklyn Pulp Art Hazy Double IPA has a profile that is hazy, soft and powerful, with notes of fresh pineapple, vivid passion fruit, and featuring Citra, Sultana and Sabro hops – perfectly paired with everything from tacos al pastor, rich fruit preserves, salty feta cheeses, miso glazed salmon, and habanero salsa.

When discussing the inspiration for Double Pulp Art, Miles Moser, VP of Sales at Brooklyn Brewery explains, “with Pulp Art Hazy IPA being so successful, we asked ourselves, ‘how can we bring something new and different to this category, but still land in the same general category that has resounded with our customers?’ The brewing team answered with an incredible Hazy Double IPA that has a new and different take on a tropical flavor-profile and a higher ABV. It was a no-brainer to bring this to our fans and rollout this brand extension.”

Brooklyn Brewery again collaborated with the creative minds at Thirst, a UK based design agency. Brooklyn Pulp Art Hazy Double IPA still features the bold Pop Art-influenced style that Pulp Art is known for, but with a brand new

color palette with shades of green and purple alongside the vivid red and blue tones, creating an impressive, iconic look.

DISTRIBUTION:

Brooklyn Pulp Art Hazy Double IPA will be sold in a 6pk of 12 oz cans, large format 19.2 oz can, and via draft, available nationally in all places where Brooklyn Brewery beers are sold.

PARTNERSHIPS & ACTIVATIONS:

In honor of Brooklyn Pulp Art Hazy Double IPA’s release, Brooklyn Brewery is launching a couple of initiatives inspired by the beer’s delicious blur between beer and art:

Sweepstakes Opportunity : Consumers can enter to win a Beer? Art? Both! Weekend Trip to NYC. And because it’s a Double IPA launch, there will be double the grand prize winners. Anyone can enter starting March 1st, at https://brooklynbrewery.com/pulpartdoublesweeps, for a chance to take part in a whirlwind beer and art weekend in NYC which will include tickets for 2 to/from NYC, hotel stay, tickets to museums of your choice, a beer-paired dinner for 2, and a private guided tour of the brewery.

: Consumers can enter to win a Beer? Art? Both! Weekend Trip to NYC. And because it’s a Double IPA launch, there will be double the grand prize winners. Anyone can enter starting March 1st, at https://brooklynbrewery.com/pulpartdoublesweeps, for a chance to take part in a whirlwind beer and art weekend in NYC which will include tickets for 2 to/from NYC, hotel stay, tickets to museums of your choice, a beer-paired dinner for 2, and a private guided tour of the brewery. Artist Collaboration: Brooklyn Brewery has partnered with Not Work Related, the Brooklyn-based company of architect turned ceramicist Sarah Hussaini to create a custom collection of ceramic pint glasses inspired by the Pulp Art can design, which will be available for purchase in early March.

For updates and more information on Brooklyn Pulp Art Double Hazy IPA, please visit: https://brooklynbrewery.com/brooklyn-beers/year-round/pulp-art-hazy-double-ipa/

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we draw inspiration from our local community of innovators and makers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to over 30 states and more than 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at brooklynbrewery.com.