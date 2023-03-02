Brooklyn Brewery Celebrates 35th Anniversary of Brooklyn Lager

BROOKLYN, N.Y.— Brooklyn Lager is turning 35! The flagship of global craft beer innovator, Brooklyn Brewery, was first created as a dream to return brewing to Brooklyn. It helped establish the Williamsburg-based brewery as a pioneer of the American craft beer movement, and has been a staple of the craft beer scene since. As a testament to its exceptional and enduring character, the award-winning Lager is available across the US and in over 30 countries around the globe three and a half decades later. Starting March 24th, Brooklyn Brewery will kick off 35th anniversary celebrations for the iconic beer with a 2-day party at Teddy’s Bar & Grill, one of the very first locations to ever carry Brooklyn Lager back in 1988.

The revolutionary amber beer has continued to thrive since co-founders Steve Hindy and Tom Potter first introduced it in the late 80’s. In 1994, Brooklyn Brewery’s James Beard Award-winning brewmaster Garrett Oliver joined the company, and went on to refine the original Lager, the brainchild of William Moeller, a fourth-generation German-American brewmaster. Unlike the light lagers most Americans were familiar with at that time, Brooklyn Lager’s bold flavors inspired by a pre-Prohibition American style of lager stood out and reflected the borough where it was born and bred, once a powerhouse of American beer production. Since then, the flagship lager- whose logo was designed by legendary graphic artist Milton Glaser – has won numerous prestigious awards in the industry, including the 2018 World Beer Cup Gold Medal in the American Amber Lager Category.

Brooklyn Brewery’s James Beard Award-winning Brewmaster, Garrett Oliver explains, “Back in 1988, most people had never seen a beer that wasn’t pale yellow and virtually flavorless – the deep color and bold flavor of Brooklyn Lager was quite a shock. Once people tasted a few pints, though, they never wanted to be without it again. Brooklyn Lager is still pretty much the same beer that we launched 35 years ago. I actually like to think that it’s become ‘even more like itself.’ What I mean by that is that although the recipe has barely changed over the years, we now have 35 years experience brewing Brooklyn Lager, so the beer is better than ever.”

To mark the occasion, Brooklyn Brewery will be hosting a series of special events throughout the year, starting off with a 2-day party that is open to the public, at longtime partner Teddy’s Bar & Grill, where Steve Hindy and Tom Potter hand delivered the first batch of Brooklyn Lager 35 years ago.

Taking place on March 24th from 5pm – 11pm & March 25th from 12pm – 11pm the festivities will feature an array of special creations from a number of Brooklyn Brewery’s friends and neighbors, including:

In addition to hosting, Teddy’s Bar & Grill will be serving up a number of their popular menu items, from the pretzel bites made with Brooklyn Lager beer cheese, to their deliciously famous crispy chicken sandwich and pulled pork sandwich, both in slider form, along with much more.

Longtime friend, Fornino, the famed pizzeria that arguably ignited the artisanal pizza craze in New York City, will celebrate with the “Two Bottles of Lager Pizza.” Available at the party, and at Fornino’s in Greenpoint from March 15th through the 31st, this specialty pizza dough showcases how the use of beer instead of water can speed up the fermentation process to make an incredibly delectable pizza dough in 6 hours instead of 3 days!

The award-winning NYC-based bakery Ovenly, who have routinely worked with Brooklyn Brewery beers in their recipe developments, have concocted a new limited edition cake recipe using Brooklyn Lager, which will be showcased in cupcake form at the events. It will be available for pre-order online starting March 8th, and can be picked up from any Ovenly bakeshop between March 28th and 31st. The Brooklyn Lager Lemon Cake has citrus Brooklyn Lager cake layers, lemon curd filling and mascarpone buttercream.

Shake Shack, who serve elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients, have partnered with Brooklyn Brewery since 2008 on the Brooklyn Shackmeister Ale. Known for their delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more, for the 35th Anniversary event they will be serving a limited selection of ShackMeister Frozen Custard, as well as their Shackmeister Burger which will be available throughout the 2-day event.

Coming off the heels of an inaugural beer and apparel collaboration with neighbors Only NY in celebration of their 15th Anniversary, it was only fitting to team back up for Brooklyn Lager’s 35th Anniversary. Offering an eclectic mix of original and reimagined artwork celebrating the history of Brooklyn Lager, the brewery, and Brewmaster Garrett Oliver, a set of limited-edition 35th Anniversary patches personally designed by Only NY’s founder and Creative Director Micah Belamarich will be exclusively available for sale at the event, in Brooklyn Brewery’s Tasting Room, and via Brooklyn Brewery’s website.

Eric Ottaway, CEO of Brooklyn Brewery, reflects: “The staying power of Brooklyn Lager is incredible. Just like Lager helped lead the craft beer revolution starting 35 years ago, today it’s Brooklyn Lager that continues leading the growth of the Brooklyn brand. The same recipe that challenged consumer taste buds when it first debuted is today an enduring classic that still delivers a beautiful balance of flavor, aroma, and delicious refreshment.”

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we draw inspiration from our local community of innovators and those always in the making to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to over 30 states and more than 30 countries on 5 continents.

