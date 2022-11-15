Brooklyn Brewery and Four Roses Distillery Release Fourth Edition of Black Ops

Limited-Release 2022 Vintage & Collaborative, Limited-Edition Snifter Glass Available Now

BROOKLYN, NY – Bourbon lovers and beer fans alike can yet again raise their glasses to the release of the 2022 edition of Brooklyn Black Ops (11.5 % ABV), a collaboration between craft beer innovator Brooklyn Brewery, and Kentucky-based bourbon brand, Four Roses Distillery. This year’s vintage of the limited edition beer, the brands’ fourth annual release, will begin rolling out on shelves across the U.S. immediately.

The collaborative brewing partnership between Brooklyn Brewery and Four Roses dates back to 2019 and stems from a longstanding friendship between Brooklyn Brewery Brewmaster, Garrett Oliver and Four Roses COO and Director of Operations, Ryan Ashley. The much-anticipated 2022 edition of Black Ops – a Russian Imperial Stout –

was aged for around 9 months in Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon barrels, that were hand-selected by Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott, resulting in a beer with just the right hint of bourbon character and a very smooth finish.

Black Ops calls forth big chocolate and coffee notes with a rich underpinning of vanilla-like oak. This vintage delivers depth and complexity with its many layers of oak, malt, and fruit flavors. This is a culinary beer, great with Stilton cheese, vanilla ice cream, cheese cake, panna cotta, Tiramisu and buttery pastries. It is truly decadence in a glass.

“Black Ops is unlike any other barrel-aged imperial stout. Rather than being thick, sweet, heavily roasted, and cloying, this beer is brisk and light on its feet, despite its 11.5% ABV,” explains Brooklyn Brewery’s James Beard Award-winning Brewmaster, Garrett Oliver. “On the nose, we have coffee, chocolate, vanilla, coconut, caramel and toasted oak. A light tang of roast acidity on the palate is followed by layers of caramel, chocolate and a slight bourbon bite. I think it’s fair to compare this beer to “third-wave” coffee, showing less roast and greater balance, structure and elegance.”

“Collaborating with Garrett has led to extremely unique, high quality releases over the past four years and the new edition of Black Ops is no exception.” said Brent Elliott, Four Roses Master Distiller “The mellow fruit, spice and oak

tones of the Small Batch Bourbon barrels perfectly complement the rich, malty character of the Russian Imperial Stout, creating layers of complex flavors that both beer and bourbon drinkers will appreciate.”

Connoisseurs can now enjoy the 2022 Brooklyn Black Ops in a limited edition snifter glass exclusively-designed with the brands’ logos to celebrate the continued partnership. It will be available to purchase via Brooklyn Brewery’s website, as well as in person at Brooklyn Brewery’s Williamsburg Tasting Room and Four Roses Distillery’s gift shop in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky while supplies last. The limited-edition Brooklyn Black Ops – which is the second vintage to be canned – will be available throughout the U.S. where Brooklyn Brewery products are sold across the Brewery’s 30+ state footprint in 16-ounce four-packs.

For updates and more information on 2022 Brooklyn Black Ops, please visit: www.brooklynbrewery.com

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY:

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we draw inspiration from our local community of innovators and makers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to over 30 states and more than 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at brooklynbrewery.com.

ABOUT FOUR ROSES:

Established in 1888, Four Roses combines two mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age 10 distinct Bourbon recipes, each with its own unique flavor profile. With distilling and warehousing operations in Lawrenceburg and Cox’s Creek, Kentucky, respectively, Four Roses is dedicated to producing award-winning Bourbons with smooth and mellow tastes and finishes. Four Roses is available in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com.