Brooklyn Brewery Adds Distribution In Wisconsin

NYC-based Craft Brewer Expanding Beer Distribution in Wisconsin For The First Time

Brooklyn, NY – Global craft beer innovator, Brooklyn Brewery, is proud to announce that it will begin distributing its core lineup of award-winning beers in Southern Wisconsin beginning April 19, 2021. As the fourteenth largest independent craft brewer in the US, Brooklyn Brewery is available in 34 states, over 30 countries, and across 5 continents. Since its creation, the Brooklyn Brewery has worked to put great beer in the hands of many, fostering a diverse and eclectic global craft beer community.

“We’re finally bringing our full portfolio of brands to the state of Wisconsin this Spring with Wisconsin Distributors, and the Brooklyn Brewery team could not be any more excited.” says Miles Moser, VP of Sales. “In a state brimming with world-class breweries, and some of the most dedicated craft beer enthusiasts in the world, it’s been flattering to see how many folks have reached out asking us to bring our brands to the market over the years. We are thrilled to be able to enter the market with a foundation of outstanding retail partners like Total Wine & More, Woodman’s, and all good retailers in Southern Wisconsin. We also can’t wait to offer our beers to the many first-class bars and restaurants across the state, and we hope to earn a place alongside some incredible culinary traditions in years to come.”

Upon entry into the market, Brooklyn Brewery’s flagship Brooklyn Lager and Bel Air Sour will be available on draft as well as in 6-packs. Popular seasonal, Summer Ale, and newest brand, Pulp Art Hazy IPA, will be available on draft as well as in 6-packs and 12-packs. The launch will also include Brooklyn Brewery’s non-alcoholic family of brews, Special Effects Hoppy Amber and IPA, brewed for drinkers who love all that’s hoppy and refreshing, without the high ABV. The full list of available brands and formats is below.

“Not only are we bringing our traditional alcoholic beer offerings to Wisconsin, but we’ll also be bringing our new, and quickly growing, Non-Alcoholic beer brands to the state: Special Effects Hoppy Amber and Special Effects IPA.” say Miles Moser, VP of Sales. “We’re always working to bring our customers exactly what they want to drink across all categories, and while that’s often our Lagers, IPAs, and Sours, we’ve also found a passionate fanbase behind our full-flavored craft Non-Alcoholic beers. We hope that the people of Wisconsin now have another flavorful option when it comes to No and Low-Alcohol drinking occasions, or when tomorrow’s an early workday!”

Brooklyn Brewery will launch in the state with Wisconsin Distributors, owned by Pierre McCormick, Mike McCormick, Phil McCormick, and Casey Trudgeon. They are a beverage distributor with offices in Sun Prairie and Appleton and sell a mix of beer, wine, liquor, and Non-Alcoholic beverages to 30 counties in the state. They have been servicing the Wisconsin community since 1986.

Brands/formats available:

Brooklyn Lager – Draft, 6-pack cans

Summer Ale – Draft, 6-pack, 12-pack cans (seasonal)

Pulp Art Hazy IPA – Draft, 6-pack, 12-pack cans

Bel Air Sour – Draft, 6-pack cans

Special Effects Hoppy Amber – 6-pack cans

Special Effects IPA – 6-pack cans

IPA For All Variety Pack – 12-pack cans

Brooklyn Limited – Draft, 4-pack cans

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY

The Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we draw inspiration from our local community of innovators and makers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to 34 states and over 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at brooklynbrewery.com.