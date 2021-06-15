Brewvana Launches Brews Less Traveled Beer Subscription

VANCOUVER, Wash. – The craft beer experience innovators at Brewvana have launched a new, immersive virtual beer tasting adventure with their new Brews Less Traveled subscription. Subscribers will receive a box featuring unique beers from a different U.S. beer city each month. These club members are invited to participate in a weekly interactive live stream with host Molly Lamb complete with special guest interviews, virtual guided tastings, and deep dives into the world of craft beer.

Brewvana has sent Lamb on a beer-lover’s dream of a road trip, traveling to explore the beers and culture of some of our nation’s uncharted beer cities searching for hidden gems. Along with the beer, she’s learning about the people, the food, and the history of each new place, and is eager to share the full experience with club members.

“We can’t wait to reveal some of this country’s best-kept beer secrets to our Brews Less Traveled community,” said Lamb. “I’m on the road hunting down real local treasures that most people haven’t had a chance to try before, connecting with fantastic people in each community, and building my guest list for the weekly show.”

Each kit includes six beers from multiple breweries in the month’s featured city, plus exclusive glassware and a locally inspired souvenir, delivered to club members’ doorsteps. Access to the interactive Brews Less Traveled live stream is exclusive to subscribers, taking place every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Each episode will be available as a podcast for download after.

The Brews Less Traveled club offers a novel way for people to experience the fun of discovering new brews and new places from the comfort of home. The road trip kicked off this month in Cincinnati, Ohio, with orders for the next mystery city due by June 22 for the July delivery.

“While Brewvana’s original virtual tastings were created in response to the pandemic, the overwhelming feedback from customers has indicated that at-home experiences are here to stay,” said Barry Hansen, CBT Group’s chief operating officer. “Even as people return to bars and restaurants, the Brews Less Traveled beer club offers a unique experience that you just can’t get anywhere else.”

Each month’s box will include six beers, and a double-sized box is just $20 additional. Subscribers receive the first month of membership free if they lock in a six-month subscription.

About CBT Group LLC

The CBT Group was created in 2019 to consolidate the operations of the City Brew Tours brands of companies. City Brew Tours had been the leading curator of craft brewery tours throughout North America for over 10 years. As a result of the pandemic, CBT Group reinvented itself and expanded its business to the virtual space with hosted experiences under its new brands Brewvana.com and Unboxed Experiences. Brewvana.com is a passionate, beer-loving community that specializes in curated craft beer boxes and beer-making kits accompanied by expert-led live instruction. Unboxed Experiences hosts virtual events aimed at corporate clients, with offerings such as beer and cheese pairing experiences, ice cream float-making experiences, and beer-making experiences.

For More Information:
https://brewvana.com/product/beer-of-the-month-club/

