BrewMonday Offers Remote Monitoring and Batch Tracking for Your Brew

With BrewMonday, any homebrewer can now drop a Tilt Hydrometer in their fermenter, track temperature and gravity from anywhere, and monitor the progress on the web or mobile device. BrewMonday includes a customizable dashboard with charts and live data, email & SMS alerts, and the ability to save and archive batches and their data.

Sign up is free forever and includes support for one Tilt device and up to 20 saved batches.

Users can upgrade for $9/mo. and get unlimited batches, support for up to 8 Tilt (or other Bluetooth devices), email & SMS alerts, batch export to CSV, and faster data.Our professional version includes support for hundreds of industrial sensors for use in a commercial brewery (or for the advanced homebrewer).More info and free sign up at https://www.brewmonday.ioContact:Paul PetersonBrewMondaypaul@brewmonday.iohttps://www.brewmonday.io

For more information: https://www.brewmonday.io