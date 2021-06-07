Brewjeria Company, Norwalk Brew House & South Central Brewing Company Announce ‘Los Jornaleros’ Collaboration

Los Angeles – Latinx owned beer companies: Brewjeria Company, Norwalk Brew House and South Central Brewing Company team up with famed cartoonist, Lalo Alcaraz, to release Los Jornaleros; a collaboration beer supporting the National Day Laborers Organizing Network (NDLON) fund.

Los Jornaleros is the third release in a four part series of beers benefitting migrant workers in Los Angeles. The pineapple-mango wheat ale recipe was inspired by frutero (fruit vendor) menus which feature tropical fruits as mainstay offerings. The series kicked off with Los Vendors; a beer raising funds for a cash assistance program providing cash cards to undocumented street vendors struggling through the pandemic. The second beer release, Los Car Washeros, raised money for the Car Wash Workers Emergency Fund.

Los Jornaleros will be released Saturday June 12 at the Brewjeria Company brewery in Pico Rivera. Doors open at 2pm. Beer will be available on draft and in 16 oz 4-pack cans to go. Los Jornaleros will also be available at select retailers around Los Angeles. Buyers can also purchase beer online at www.brewjeriacompany.com and pick up to-go or have it shipped (only available in CA).

With each new release, the series has amassed a rabid fan base. Many supporters want to contribute to the causes, while others seek to collect the label art designed by celebrated cartoonist, Lalo Alcaraz. The previous two beers sold out within two days of release.

About Brewjeria Company

Brewjeria Company is a Latino and POC owned brewery in Pico Rivera that is dedicated to brewing quality ales with culture and community as key ingredients. The term Brewjeria is a ‘Spanglish’ word combining the English word “Brew” with the suffix of the Spanish word “Brujeria,” which means witchcraft. Brewjeria is the swirling chemistry of ideas, language, culture, science and spirituality intertwined in wonder and community. The self proclaimed “Brewjos” (founders), which is a Spanglish term combining brewer and sorcerer, have over a decade of experience working for nonprofit organizations and have built a strong network with professionals committed to working with underserved communities in the Greater Los Angeles.

For More Information:
https://www.brewjeriacompany.com/

