Brewery Ommegang Returns to Collaborate on Annual Hops for Heroes Campaign

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Brewery Ommegang announced that the Belgian-style farmstead brewery in Cooperstown, New York, will once again support the national nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels through the annual “Hops for Heroes” campaign. The historic brewery, which previously participated in the fundraiser in 2020, will brew a custom recipe, Homefront IPA™, and donate 100% of the proceeds to support U.S. service members, veterans and their families.

The announcement marks the 13th craft beer company to collaborate on this year’s Hops for Heroes campaign, which helps fund Soldiers’ Angels’ national and international support programs. Other breweries participating in the program include Founders Brewing Co. (Grand Rapids and Detroit, Michigan), Center of the Universe Brewing (Ashland, Virginia), Left Hand Brewing (Longmont, Colorado) and Karbach Brewing (Houston, Texas).

“We are ecstatic to collaborate on the Hops for Heroes campaign again this year,” said Melissa Miosek, brand director at Brewery Ommegang. “It is extremely rewarding to support such a noble cause, and we are honored to be able to give back to those who have given so much to us.”

“We’re thrilled to once again welcome Brewery Ommegang to the Hops for Heroes campaign to raise funds for those who have sacrificed for our country,” said Soldiers’ Angels President & CEO Amy Palmer. “Through their generous support and the donations from craft breweries from across the country, Soldiers’ Angels will be providing vital resources to support our veterans, our service men and women deployed throughout the world, and their families back home.”

Soldiers’ Angels is a national nonprofit headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton. Through its global network of tens of thousands of volunteers, it fulfills its mission of providing aid, comfort and resources to the military, veterans and their families through a variety of ways — from shipping care packages to deployed service members to providing food assistance to low-income and homeless veterans, and more.

Brewery Ommegang plans to release its version of Homefront IPA on-site between Labor Day and Veterans Day.

All net proceeds from sales of Homefront IPA will be donated to Soldiers’ Angels to support its service programs, which provided assistance to more than 982,000 service members, veterans, wounded heroes and their families in 2021 alone.

About Brewery Ommegang

Since 1996, Brewery Ommegang has been dedicated to cultivating the rich traditions and extraordinary flavors of Belgian-style beers. Located on 140 acres in Cooperstown, New York, Ommegang’s property is surrounded by rolling hills and contains a natural amphitheater that can accommodate up to 7,500 guests. Over the years, Ommegang has been awarded over 50 unique distinctions, including Best Mid-Size Brewery and Brewmaster at the 2016 World Beer Cup.

About Soldiers’ Angels

Soldiers’ Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers’ Angels “Angel” volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415).

For More Information:

https://soldiersangels.org/hopsforheroes/