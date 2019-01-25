Brewery Ommegang Redesigns Packaging

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y.– Brewery Ommegang begins the new year with a new look. Working with CF Napa Brand Design in Napa, California, the brewery has thoughtfully redesigned every element of the brand to deliver packaging as elegant as its beer.

“One of our goals was to make it easier for consumers to find our beers in the increasingly crowded craft environment,” explained Doug Campbell, president of Brewery Ommegang. “That’s been accomplished through consistent application of our key brand iconography, style of illustration, and color palette.”

Ommegang’s year-round beers now enjoy rich, vibrant colors and a clean, uncluttered appearance. The brand’s well-known harlequin pattern serves as a backdrop for a series of bold silhouettes created by Tad Carpenter of Carpenter Collective. Each illustration is intended to evoke the story behind the beer.

By contrast, packaging for limited release beers employs more subtle colors and foregoes illustrations, allowing the name alone to describe what waits within. Similarly, labels for the Blenderie Ommegang series, available only at the brewery, are simple, elegant and restrained – reminiscent of a fine wine.

Longtime fans of the brewery will find much to like in the new look, including some updated illustrations from years past and more prominent use of the harlequin design. The brewery logo has also been refreshed, and a reimagined tap handle is making its way to market. New labels and packaging are shipping now, and will appear on shelves in the coming months.

Founded in 1997 on the site of an old hop farm near Cooperstown, New York, Brewery Ommegang crafts imaginative beers in a wide variety of styles, with particular emphasis on Belgian brewing traditions.