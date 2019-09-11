Brewery Ommegang Launches Project Cider with Dry and Rosé Varieties

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Brewery Ommegang announced the introduction of Project Cider, an exciting new initiative intended to explore the intersection of European and American cider traditions. The line debuts with two varieties: Dry and Rosé. Available in September, the ciders will be offered year-round on draft and in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans.

“For 22 years, Brewery Ommegang has put a distinctly American twist on classic Belgian brewing styles,” said Ommegang president Doug Campbell. “But a few years ago, during a trip through Belgium and France, we were blown away by some of the incredibly complex, dry, and drinkable ciders we found there. Because New York state produces some of the best apples in America and has a long, storied tradition of cider making, we started experimenting. Project Cider is the delicious result.”

The modern-style ciders begin with fresh-pressed culinary apples including McIntosh, Gala, Red Delicious and Pazazz, all sourced in New York state. Fermented with Ommegang’s Belgian house yeast to impart complex character, the finished ciders are clarified and carbonated, resulting in sparkling refreshment.

The experience begins with aromas of orange peel, grapefruit and honey. Bright, fresh flavors of ripe melon, pear and a notable citrus zest accompany a lively, pleasant tartness. A dash of hibiscus gives Rosé a slightly more rounded texture with subtle hints of raspberry. Medium-bodied yet notably dry, the ciders finish long and slow, with soft, lingering tannins.

Both Dry and Rosé ciders pair well with soft, creamy cheeses like brie, cleansing the palate without overwhelming the flavor, or spicy Thai food, with the bright fruit of the ciders complementing the sweet heat.

About Brewery Ommegang

Founded in 1997 on the site of an old hop farm near Cooperstown, NY, Brewery Ommegang brews imaginative beers in a wide variety of styles, with particular emphasis on Belgian brewing traditions. For more information, visit ommegang.com, or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/Ommegang, on Twitter at @BreweryOmmegang, and on Instagram at @BreweryOmmegang.