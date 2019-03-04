Brewery Ommegang and HBO to Release For The Throne

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – As fans prepare for the highly anticipated return of “Game of Thrones,” Brewery Ommegang and HBO Licensing & Retail are pleased to announce For The Throne, the latest beer in their multi-year, multi-beer partnership. For The Throne launches nationwide at the beginning of April, just in time for the realm to reach a fever pitch when the show returns on Sunday, April 14.

“Winter is here, the wall has fallen, and the final battle for Westeros is underway. With this offering, we have bent the traditional boundaries of beer-making, co-fermenting traditional ingredients with juices normally destined for fine wines, going to great lengths to create a truly unique, special beer,” said Brewery Ommegang president Doug Campbell. “This style of beer, often called a ‘oenobeer,’ is a rapidly expanding area of study for us. For The Throne is our first of co-fermentation beer of 2019, and the only one we’ve launched under the Game of Thrones banner.”

“In the course of planning out the next beer in our amazing collaborative partnership with Brewery Ommegang we asked the brewers ‘What would Ommegang do for the throne?’” said Jeff Peters, VP of licensing and retail at HBO. “Their answer was to brew this exciting and innovative co-fermented beer so that our fans can raise a toast to the culmination of their beloved series this spring. Every bottle, every pour, every toast, every sip… For The Throne!”

Delicate yet complex, For The Throne is a tribute to those who aspire to be the final occupant of the Iron Throne. This 9.5 percent ABV strong golden ale is co-fermented with pinot grigio and viognier grape juices and then bottle conditioned with Champagne yeast to create an ale fit for royalty.

For the Throne pours a striking golden copper with a fluffy white head. Aromas of honeysuckle and toasted grain mingle with notes of pear and apricot. Flavors of sweet malt and honeydew lead to a quaffable body that belies the elevated alcohol. The finish is clean and dry, with vibrant effervescence.

For The Throne is brewed with pilsner and carapils malts, dextrose, and pinot grigio and viognier grape juices, and hopped with Bravo and Saaz varietals. Ommegang’s house yeast is used in primary fermentation and Champagne yeast in bottle conditioning.

A welcome addition to any feast, pair this versatile beer with all manner of cheeses, whole roasted poultry and smoked fish, and for dessert, macerated berries and fresh whipped cream. Available on draft and in wrapped 750ml bottles with gold artwork, For The Throne will be sold throughout Ommegang’s distribution network beginning in early April.

Founded in 1997 on the site of an old hop farm near Cooperstown, New York, Brewery Ommegang crafts imaginative beers in a wide variety of styles, with particular emphasis on Belgian brewing traditions. For more information, visit Ommegang.com, or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/Ommegang, on Twitter at @BreweryOmmegang and on Instagram at @BreweryOmmegang.

HBO Licensing & Retail, a division of Home Box Office, Inc., partners with best-in-class licensees around the world to give HBO’s global audience new and exciting ways to engage with their favorite shows. The division leverages iconic, award-winning HBO programs such as “Game of Thrones,” “VEEP,” “Sex and the City,” “Silicon Valley,” “Insecure,” “The Sopranos,” “Big Little Lies,” “True Blood” and more to create officially licensed consumer products, innovative merchandise programs, retail activations and live immersive experiences. HBO Licensing & Retail works across a broad range of product categories, including collectibles, apparel, publishing, live branded experiences, digital gaming, fashion and beauty collaborations, luxury accessories and beyond. Officially licensed HBO merchandise can be purchased in retail stores around the world, online in the US at http://store.hbo.com and at the HBO retail hub, the HBO Shop, located at 42nd and 6th Avenue in New York City.