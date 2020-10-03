Brewery Ommegang and AleSmith Collaborate on Philosophy and Velocity

SAN DIEGO– Craft beer royalty from both ends of the country are joining forces for an imperial collaboration like no other. Brewery Ommegang of Cooperstown, New York and AleSmith Brewing of San Diego, California have teamed up to give a new twist to their best beers.

Philosophy and Velocity combines each brewery’s most iconic beers: Ommegang’s Three Philosophers and AleSmith’s Speedway Stout. Each brewery crafted a singular blend to release in their respective markets. From the East, Ommegang brewed a Belgian-inspired version of AleSmith’s famous Speedway Stout to blend with their Three Philosophers Quadruple Ale. From the West, AleSmith brewed an American ale variant on Three Philosophers to combine with their robust, coffee-infused Speedway Stout.

“With Philosophy and Velocity, beer lovers get the best of both worlds,” said Rick DeBar, Director of Operations at Brewery Ommegang. “We’ve long admired AleSmith, and this partnership spawned two incredible imperial ales, released side by side for consumers to compare and enjoy.”

Though they share a name, the two varieties of Philosophy and Velocity have distinct regional differences. The Ommegang variant pours black with tawny auburn flecks, topped by a frothy tan head. Aromas of chocolate, dark fruit, and roast coffee lead to textured flavors of cocoa and caramel. Philosophy and Velocity: West Coast, from AleSmith, pours velvety black with a creamy white head. Aromas of roast espresso and chocolate lead to semisweet caramel malt flavors. Full-bodied and textured, this is an incredible sipper.

“We have always been huge fans of Brewery Ommegang, and are thrilled to be able to work with their team,” said Ryan Crisp, Director of Brewery Operations/Head Brewer at AleSmith Brewing Company. “Each step of the creative process has been natural and seamless. These rich and complex beers are meant to be compared, savored, and enjoyed. We hope our fans love them as much as we do.”

Philosophy and Velocity hits shelves in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, and a few dozen other markets and will be sold in 4-packs in 16oz cans. To celebrate this partnership, Ommegang and AleSmith will kick off a social media contest to give one lucky winner an awesome prize pack.

For more information on Philosophy and Velocity, please visit ommegang.com.

About Brewery Ommegang

Founded in 1997 on the site of an old hop farm in Cooperstown, NY, Brewery Ommegang brews imaginative beers in a wide variety of styles, with particular emphasis on Belgian traditions. For more information, visit ommegang.com, or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/Ommegang, on Twitter at @BreweryOmmegang, and on Instagram at @BreweryOmmegang.

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Founded in 1995, AleSmith continues to be recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies, behind accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. As a three-time winner of the Champion Brewery Award at the San Diego International Beer Competition, they received a Gold Medal in 2019 for Nut Brown English brown ale. Further recognition for individual beers includes a 2016 Gold Medal for Old Numbskull, and a 2017 Bronze Medal for Wee Heavy at the Great American Beer Festival. AleSmith is celebrating its 25th year in business and their state-of-the-art brewery occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers, which includes Speedway Stout, Nut Brown Ale, and San Diego Pale Ale .394, is distributed in 28 U.S. states and eight countries.

