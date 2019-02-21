Brewers Association Seats 2019 Board, Promotes Senior Leaders

The Brewers Association (BA) announced Wednesday a pair of leadership moves — seating its 2019 Board of Directors and promoting four long-time employees to a newly created senior leadership team.

In a press release, the not-for-profit trade group — which represents the interests of small and independent U.S. brewers — said Left Hand Brewing Co. co-founder and president Eric Wallace had officially begun his second term as chairman of the 19-person board.

“These are exciting and evolving times for craft brewers,” Wallace said via the release. “Our job as board members is to ensure we’re recognizing the opportunities and tackling the challenges facing the industry with a strategic and unified voice.”

Wallace is joined on the board’s executive committee by Maine Beer Co. co-founder Dan Kleban (vice chair), Larry Chase (secretary/treasurer), Allagash Brewing founder Rob Tod (past chair), and BA president and CEO Bob Pease.

Newly elected board members beginning three-year terms include Right Proper Brewing co-owner Leah Cheston, who will represent brewpubs; Jill Marilley, who was appointed by the American Homebrewers Association’s governing committee; and Union Craft Brewing co-founder and head brewer Kevin Blodger as an at-large member.

Re-elected packaging brewery representatives include Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co. manager Leslie Henderson and Maui Brewing co-founder Garrett Marrero.

“From regional craft brewers to two-barrel taprooms and everything in between, our members run the gamut in terms of size, scale, and business model,” Pease said in the release. “The board reflects the breadth and evolving landscape of our membership and is here to ensure we’re meeting the needs of the craft brewing community.”

According to the BA, the board sets the organization’s strategic direction and “governs the activities of the professional division” and other divisions, including the American Homebrewers Association, as well as its publications and marquee events (the Great American Beer Festival, Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America and Savor).

Notably, Boston Beer Company founder and chairman Jim Koch, who served on the board when a revision of the BA’s craft brewer definition was approved last year — a move that allowed his company to continue calling itself a “craft brewer” — has departed.

In a separate announcement, the BA said it had promoted four directors and established a senior leadership team, which they will sit on with Pease.

Director Paul Gatza was promoted to senior vice president of the professional brewing division, while event director Nancy Johnson is now the senior vice president of meetings and events. Operations director Stephanie Johnson Martin was named senior vice president of operations, while human resources director Ryan Farrell is now vice president of staff development.

“As long-serving and accomplished team members, Paul, Nancy, Stephanie and Ryan have proven their hard work and dedication time and time again,” Pease said. “I’m proud to work with this senior leadership team and extend a big congratulations on these well-deserved promotions.”

Additional details on the promotions are included here.

A press release with more information the BA’s 2019 board of directors is included below.

Brewers Association Seats 2019 Board of Director

The 2019 Brewers Association Board of Directors is made up of the following members:

(*indicates new to board in 2019)

Executive Committee

Chair – Eric Wallace, Left Hand Brewing Co., Longmont, Colo.

Vice Chair – Dan Kleban, Maine Beer Co., Freeport, Maine

Secretary/Treasurer – Larry Chase, Brewery in Planning, Talent, Ore.

Past Chair – Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, Maine

Brewers Association President & CEO – Bob Pease

American Homebrewers Association Representative Board Members

*Jill Marilley, Everett, Wash.

Roxanne Westendorf, Cincinnati, Ohio

At-Large Board Members

*Kevin Blodger, Union Craft Brewing, Baltimore, Md.

Larry Chase, Brewery in Planning, Talent, Ore.

Larry Horwitz, unaffiliated, Columbus, Ohio

Jose Mallea, Biscayne Bay Brewing Co., Miami, Fla.

Brewpub Representative Board Members

Tim Brady, Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery, Brattleboro, Vt.

Sean Casey, Church Brew Works, Pittsburgh, Pa.

*Leah Cheston, Right Proper Brewing Co., Washington, D.C.

Cyrena Nouzille, Ladyface Ale Companie, Agoura Hills, Calif.

Julie Verratti, Denizens Brewing Co., Silver Springs, Md.

Packaging Brewery Representative Board Members=

Leslie Henderson, Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co., Kiln, Miss.

Steve Hindy, Brooklyn Brewery, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Dan Kleban, Maine Beer Co., Freeport, Maine

John Mallett, Bell’s Brewery, Inc., Galesburg, Mich.

Garrett Marrero, Maui Brewing Co., Kihei, Hawaii

Wynne Odell, Odell Brewing Co., Fort Collins, Colo.

Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, Maine

Eric Wallace, Left Hand Brewing Co., Longmont, Colo.

Committee Chairs

AHA Governing – Roxanne Westendorf

Brewpub – Cyrena Nouzille

Diversity – Julie Verratti

Events – Leslie Henderson

Executive – Eric Wallace

Finance – Larry Chase

Governance – Wynne Odell

Government Affairs – Dan Kleban

Market Development – Garrett Marrero

Public Relations & Marketing – Steve Hindy

Technical — John Mallett

