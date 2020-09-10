Brewdog Announces Partnership with Crown & Hops To Drive Action Around Racial Equality

LOS ANGELES– Scottish Craft Brewer BrewDog has announced it will be releasing a limited edition run of ‘8 Trills Pils’ beer in partnership with LA based beer brand, Crowns & Hops. The aim of the launch is to drive awareness around racial equity, as the name of the beer ‘8 Trill Pils’, denotes the staggering $8 trillion gain in GDP by closing the racial equity gap by 2050. The beer will be launching across the UK, US and Germany from the 8th of September 2020.

The beer is named after a statistic from the Business Case for Racial Equity—a W.K. Kellogg Foundation study, which revealed that the U.S. stands to realize a staggering $8 trillion gain in GDP by closing the racial equity gap by 2050. The report states that by closing the gap in the major ‘pillars’ of productivity—Healthcare, Education, Criminal Justice, Housing and Employment/Entrepreneurship—society can start to realize a substantial impact.

“Throughout the development of this initiative, we worked closely with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to identify the resources used to achieve racial equity,” said Teo Hunter, Co-founder of Crowns & Hops. “We want to ensure the funds raised will benefit organizations that are actively pushing to eliminate disparities in areas that affect quality of life and productivity.”

The release of 8 Trill Pils will be accompanied by the launch of the ‘8 Trill Pils Fund,’ a $100,000 development fund that will be distributed to help establish more Black-owned breweries. As both brewers hope to inspire others to start conversations and take action in their respective industries to drive racial equity and to support Black entrepreneurs.

To further amplify Black voices, the label art for the “8 Trill Pils” cans was designed in collaboration with three artists of color from each country where the beer will be sold. The chosen UK artist Kingsley Nebechi is best known for his work with The Guardian, BBC and Island Records. For the US and German artworks, artists Upendo and Baketown were chosen. More information about the artists and their label designs is available on 8TrillPils.org.

James Watt, co-founder of BrewDog commented: “Racial inequity is everywhere and one way for BrewDog to help make an impact is to use our voice and our channels to put a spotlight on what our friends at Crowns & Hops are doing to drive change in our industry. We know the craft beer community is strong—and with the launch of the 8 Trill Pils beer, we’re making it easy for people to get involved by doing something they love: drinking beer.”

To purchase the 8 Trill Pils beer, download social assets or learn more about racial equity and how to get involved with The 8 Trill Pils Initiative, please visit 8TrillPils.org. For more information and updates check out the Crowns & Hops social media channels: @crownsandhops (Instagram, Twitter and Facebook).

To note the 8 Trill Pils Fund will only be open to US businesses.

About BrewDog & Crowns and Hops

In April of 2018, Crowns & Hops’ relationship with BrewDog first began when they were recipients of the BrewDog Development Fund. BrewDog’s belief in expanding the love for craft beer was equal to Hunter and Ashburn’s vision for driving diversity. The two brands reconnected for this very important initiative to drive awareness around racial equity and amplifying Black entrepreneurs in craft beer.

About Crowns and Hops

In 6-years, Co-Founders Teo Hunter & Beny Ashburn have become the leaders and voice of a craft beer movement bringing much needed diversity and inclusion to the industry. Hunter & Ashburn disrupted the status quo of the craft beer industry, and built a brand that is bigger than beer. Through their global social movement #BlackPeopleLoveBeer & #BrownPeopleLoveBeer, they have been able to galvanize the voice of People of Color in craft beer. Crowns & Hops Brewery Co will be the first black-owned brewery in Inglewood, CA, a few short miles from the new Rams/Chargers Stadium. Their mission is to create spaces that are community centric driving diversity, racial equity, economic growth and influencing inclusion. Through curated events, content and fashion, Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. is the first ever craft beer brand that bridges lifestyle, communities of color, “dope” culture and craft beer. Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. is dedicated to preserving culture, expansion of the palate and community building through world class beer. Welcome to The New Now of craft beer.

About BrewDog

Since 2007 BrewDog has been on a mission to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as we are. From the Headliner series, which includes bold, uncompromising pack leaders like the flagship Punk IPA, to the Amplified range (beer, but turned up to 11), BrewDog brews beer that blows people’s minds and has kick-started a revolution. Co-Founder James Watt and Martin Dickie shook up the business world in 2010 with the launch of pioneering crowdfunding initiative Equity for Punks, an initiative that has seen the company raise £73m over six rounds, with their latest round open until April 2020. The funds and the community of Equity Punk shareholders (148,000) has enabled the Scottish craft brewery to scale up without selling out. With over 102 bars across the globe, export into 60 countries, and a brewery in Ohio that launched in 2017, BrewDog continues to take the craft beer revolution stratospheric, whilst continuing to push the boundaries, invest in people, put the beer first, and champion other small breweries in its venues.