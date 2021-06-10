Brewbound Podcast: Love Conquers Ale

Each June, Boston Beer Company releases Samuel Adams Love Conquers Ale, a blackberry basil lime gose, for Pride.

For 2021, Samuel Adams is partnering with New Belgium on the release, with both companies donating 100% of the purchase price of the beer to non-profit organization GLAAD.

Carissa Sweigart, Boston Beer’s leader of diversity, equity and inclusion, and Shelley Smith, brewing innovation manager, join the Brewbound Podcast to discuss the 2021 release, the origins of the beer, the company’s overall philanthropic efforts, and the conversations currently ongoing at the brewery in the wake of industry-wide allegations of misconduct and misogyny.

The Brewbound team also introduces its newest addition, discusses the latest headlines and more.

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

New episodes of the Brewbound Podcast are published every other Thursday. Check Brewbound’s upcoming events schedule for future podcast episodes and streaming video programming.

Email podcast@brewbound.com with questions and feedback.