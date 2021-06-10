Brewbound Podcast: Love Conquers Ale

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Each June, Boston Beer Company releases Samuel Adams Love Conquers Ale, a blackberry basil lime gose, for Pride.

For 2021, Samuel Adams is partnering with New Belgium on the release, with both companies donating 100% of the purchase price of the beer to non-profit organization GLAAD.

Carissa Sweigart, Boston Beer’s leader of diversity, equity and inclusion, and Shelley Smith, brewing innovation manager, join the Brewbound Podcast to discuss the 2021 release, the origins of the beer, the company’s overall philanthropic efforts, and the conversations currently ongoing at the brewery in the wake of industry-wide allegations of misconduct and misogyny.

The Brewbound team also introduces its newest addition, discusses the latest headlines and more.

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

New episodes of the Brewbound Podcast are published every other Thursday. Check Brewbound’s upcoming events schedule for future podcast episodes and streaming video programming.

Email podcast@brewbound.com with questions and feedback.

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
06/10: Brewbound Podcast w/ Boston Beer’s Carissa Sweigart and Shelley Smith on Love Conquers Ale 06/17: Brewbound Data Club w/ CGA on the Return of the On-Premise 06/24: Brewbound Frontlines w/ Chris Vaughn, Founder of Alcohol Delivery Service Saucey 07/09: Brewbound Data Club 07/15: Brew Talks Virtual July 2021
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual Brewbound Frontlines
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More