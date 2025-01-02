Brewbound Podcast: Garrett Oliver Dishes on Fonio Rising; Plus, Breeze Galindo Discusses the Michael James Jackson Foundation for Brewing & Distilling

This week’s Brewbound Podcast features a pair of interviews with 2024 Brewbound Award Winners. Brooklyn Brewery brewmaster Garrett Oliver shares why fonio is a game-changing ancient grain for brewers. Brewbound named Brooklyn’s Fonio Rising series of beers its 2024 Best New Product.

Plus, Breeze Galindo, director of operations of the Michael James Jackson Foundation for Brewing & Distilling, discusses the work of the grant-making and mentorship organization, which pays for technical education scholarships for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in the brewing and distilling industries looking to continue their education.

But first, Brewbound editor Justin Kendall and reporter Zoe Licata are joined by weekend newsletter writer Sean McNulty to review the latest headlines, including Jim Koch’s succession plan at Boston Beer and President Jimmy Carter’s impact on craft brewing’s history.

Sean also quizzes Justin and Zoe for his “Week in Beer Awards.”



Correction: This post was updated with Breeze Galindo’s title of director of operations, and to clarify that the MJF grants are awarded to existing industry members.