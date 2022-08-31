Brewbound Podcast: Dogfish Head, Harpoon and Craft Beer Cellar Explore the 4th Category

In this Brew Talks replay, Sam Calagione of Dogfish Head, Dan Kenary of Harpoon’s parent company Mass. Bay Brewing and Suzanne Schalow of Craft Beer Cellar share their views on the evolution of the beer category with the addition of fourth category offerings such as hard seltzers, spirits-based canned cocktails, hard kombuchas, hard teas and more.

“We try to treat products at our stores like we treated beer on Day One, and we’re embracing the things that are coming at us and we’re trying to carry forward that craft, sort of curated selection of beverages,” Suzanne Schalow, Craft Beer Cellar co-founder and CEO, said during the conversation.

Dogfish Head co-founder Sam Calagione and Mass. Bay Brewing co-founder and CEO Dan Kenary also explored how they’re differentiating.

“Keeping our proposition relatively simple in this moment where that category looks like just packaging confetti has been a factor in our growth,” Calagione said.“

Meanwhile, Kenary said each Mass. Bay venture, via partnerships and collaborations, must be “a unique approach to the marketplace.”

Listen to the full conversation below for more insights. Plus, the Brewbound team discusses the results of the Brewers Association’s latest Harris Poll consumer survey, the growth of Big Grove Brewery in Iowa, Twisted Tea’s importance to Boston Beer and Labor Day plans.

