Brewbound Podcast: Brewers Association CEO Bob Pease on Retiring in 2025

Long-time Brewers Association (BA) president and CEO Bob Pease will retire on June 30, 2025, after 32 years at the trade organization representing small and independent craft brewers, Pease and the BA announced last week.

Pease joins the Brewbound Podcast to detail how long he’s been in talks to retire, why now is the right time and what advice he would give to his successor. He also discusses the legacy he’s leaving behind, the most important moves of his tenure and whether there’s a next chapter beyond the ski slopes.

Plus, the Brewbound team discusses Pease’s tenure leading the BA, a potential successor and the results of the latest Harris Poll of beer drinkers.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.