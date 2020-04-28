Brewbound Frontlines: Founders of Deschutes, Harpoon Discuss Long-Term Implications of COVID-19 for the Beer Business

Brewbound’s live streamed virtual panel series Frontlines returns Thursday, April 30, at 3 p.m. ET with leaders from two top 20 craft breweries by volume, Deschutes Brewery and Mass. Bay Brewing Company.

For more than three decades, Deschutes and Harpoon have weathered recessions, the craft beer shakeout of the 1990s and other business challenges to become two of the largest craft breweries in the U.S. They’ve innovated to grow beyond beer — Deschutes launched Modified Theory, a cocktail-inspired FMB, and Harpoon is now joined under the Mass. Bay umbrella by the UFO and Clown Shoes beer brands, Arctic Summer hard seltzer and City Roots cider. Both companies have opened satellite taprooms in states outside their home market.

How are they adapting to the latest challenges posed by the novel coronavirus? How are they maintaining carefully crafted employee cultures while staff members are scattered? How are they using the lessons of the last three decades to survive the current challenges?

This week’s featured guests — Mass. Bay Brewing co-founder and CEO Dan Kenary and Deschutes Brewery founder Gary Fish — will share how they’re responding to the challenges and the long-term implications for the beer industry.

Bookmark the livestream page and set a reminder to tune in.

