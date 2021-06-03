Brew Pipeline Announces New President, Scott Ebert

Pewaukee, Wis. – Brew Pipeline, a turnkey national distribution platform, announced today the promotion of Scott Ebert to president of the company. Hired just nine months ago as chief financial officer and business development consultant, Ebert will take on increased leadership and management in his new role. This announcement comes on the heels of continued growth by Brew Pipeline, recently welcoming a new senior division manager and the launch of Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Seltzer.

“As Brew Pipeline grows with our own brands, Scott’s industry connections with brewery production facilities and experience with distributor relations across the country have proved invaluable,” says Steve Kwapil, CEO and co-founder of Brew Pipeline. “Scott sees the company vision, and will be putting his own twist on our continued growth.”

In his new role, Ebert will be responsible for a number of new tasks designed to accelerate growth of the company. Over the next six months, he will begin to oversee day-to-day operations, including managing the sales teams and leading production agreements with Brew Pipeline’s growing brands. He will continue his focus on business development, including brewer and supplier relations, as well as financial duties as CFO.

Scott brings more than 30 years of experience in the manufacturing and distribution space to Brew Pipeline, including extensive experience in the beverage industry. Recent previous roles include CFO at Three Floyd’s Holdings and leading Baker Tilly’s beverage practice where he provided transaction, valuation and consulting services to the exploding craft brewery sector.

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is a turnkey national distribution platform for craft brewers. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab, and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. As a one-stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios, adding true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike.

