Brew Dr. Keeps It Old School With New ‘Founder’s Series’ Line Of Throwback Kombucha Flavors

The team at Brew Dr. Kombucha announced the launch of a new “Founder’s Series” featuring the re-release of beloved recipes of Brew Dr. flavors that have come and gone over the years, each one for a few months at a time. The flavors to be revisited this year will include Mint Lemonade from February 1-April 30, Mango Habanero from May 1-August 31 and Northwest Hops from September 1-December 31.

The Founder’s Series allows the company to highlight several fan-favorite kombucha recipes from the past; flavors that set the foundation of the Brew Dr. business. And, as the company launches this series in its own backyard of the Pacific Northwest, it’s an opportunity to say thank you to its customers for over a decade of support here at home.

“We’ve been tinkering with kombucha for over a decade; naturally, there are several flavors that we’ve retired along the way. Dedicated fans have often requested that we bring back their favorites, and Founder’s Series is the perfect way for us to do that,” said Matt Thomas, Founder of Brew Dr. “Introducing these limited-release flavors in bottles featuring artwork from our past is a nostalgic treat for long-time supporters and an enjoyable taste of our company’s roots for newer customers.”

First up is Mint Lemonade – a light and refreshing kombucha featuring spearmint, peppermint, lemons and green tea. Fun fact about the label: It features a painting by local artist, Nicole Georges, that was done in 2006 for Brew Dr.’s original Townshend’s Teahouse on NE Alberta Street. The painting features a dapper-looking sloth that would go on to become the company mascot. Mango Habanero and Northwest Hops will follow suit with their own creative labels inspired by the company’s past.

Retail locations for these flavors can be found using Brew Dr.’s store locator. Price per bottle is $2.99, and may vary from store to store.

About Brew Dr.

Brew Dr. Kombucha creates organic raw kombucha at its finest. In 2008, Matt Thomas began brewing kombucha in the kitchen of his teahouse in Portland, Oregon. From leaf to bottle, the company takes inspiration from its heritage in tea, making deliciously refreshing authentic kombucha with a difference you can taste. Brew Dr. is helping people discover how good kombucha can be, referring not only to its quality approach, but to the company’s commitment to its communities, its people, and the planet. Brew Dr. Kombucha is proud to be the first national kombucha company to become both carbon neutral and a certified B-corporation. For more information please visit Brew Dr.’s website, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

For more information: https://www.brewdrkombucha.com