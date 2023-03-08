Breakside Brewery Unveils New Addition to Year-Round Lineup: Breakside White, a Refreshing and Delicate Modern Witbier

Breakside Brewery announces the addition of Breakside White to its year-round lineup of beers. Known for its award winning IPAs, lagers, blended barrel aged stouts, and experimental beers, Breakside White represents the brewery’s most subtle and delicate packaged beer to date.

Breakside White is a modern take on the classic Witbier style — light and refreshing; brewed with coriander, bitter orange, and sweet tangerine; with a symphony of flavor that is built on constrained complexity.

The 5.2% ABV beer has soft notes of floral coriander, orange citrus, and lightly herbaceous and spicy hop character from Sterling, Hersbrucker, and Mt. Hood hops. The yeast provides a lemon and peppery background while the wheat brings an airy, pillowy mouthfeel.

“The Pacific Northwest has a long and proud history of brewing beautiful wheat beers,” said Ben Edmunds, Breakside Brewery’s Brewmaster. “In that spirit, and with fresh eyes and modern palates, we’ve retooled a recipe that’s been a standard on our summer menu for years. Witbier is one of the greatest underappreciated styles, so it’s great to release what may be one of our most approachable and winsome beers in a year-round can.”

Breakside White is available now in 12oz 6-pack cans and on draft throughout the Portland Metro region. Later this month the beer will be available through Breakside’s distribution footprint throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, and Northern California.

About Breakside Brewery

Breakside Brewery opened in 2010 as a small brewpub in NE Portland and has grown to be a highly regarded regional brewery producing more than 30,000 barrels annually. In addition to winning many national, international, and regional awards for its beers, Breakside was named Brewery of the Year by the Oregon Beer Awards in 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, and at the 2018 Best of Craft Beer Awards. Breakside has five locations in the Portland metro region including NE Dekum, NW Slabtown, Lake Oswego, and the SE Taproom in Milwaukie. Breakside is also one of only a handful of employee-owned breweries in the country.

