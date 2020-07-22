Braxton Brewing to Take Over 3 Points Urban Brewery Location in Cincinnati

Braxton Brewing has agreed to take over the taproom space and brewing equipment vacated by 3 Points Urban Brewery in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Slated to open later this summer, the location would be Braxton’s first location outside of its home state of Kentucky and fourth taproom space.

“It’s incredible to finally have a location and a home in Cincinnati proper,” Braxton co-founder and CEO Jake Rouse said in the release. “Since we’ve opened our doors, we have always felt we had two homes — one in Covington and one in Cincinnati. Now, we actually do.”

Braxton, which was founded in 2014, is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky, on the southern banks of the Ohio River across from Cincinnati, and operates taprooms in Covington, Bellevue and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The new space will give Braxton a brick-and-mortar presence in downtown Cincinnati, and a location in the Pendleton section of the city’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

“Since we first began the Braxton journey in 2015, we’ve witnessed the growth of the Over-the-Rhine area and have enjoyed spending time at a number of restaurants and bars across the river,” Braxton wrote in a blog post. “We couldn’t be more excited to now have the opportunity to make our own space in the community, and to continue brewing beer and creating spaces that bring people together.”

Hickory Wald, the hospitality and restaurant group that owned 3 Points Urban Brewery, will turn its focus to its restaurant properties. 3 Points opened two years ago and produced 672 barrels in 2019, according to not-for-profit trade group the Brewers Association.

“We’re proud of the way we’ve seen 3 Points grow in Pendleton, and even more excited to watch Braxton help this location to another level,” Hickory Wald principal Jack Weston said in the release.

The 3 Points Facebook page has already been updated with a Braxton logo for its profile picture, but still features the 3 Points name. The last post the company made about 3 Points’ operations was to announce the brewery was closing until further notice on March 15.

Braxton will use the new location’s 15-barrel brewhouse for research and development, similar to the Braxton Labs location in Bellevue, Kentucky, a Braxton spokesperson said.

“We have some plans for both package and draft as you see at our other locations,” Rouse told Brewbound.

Braxton’s other locations include Braxton Labs, where guests can sample innovation beers and core offerings from 40 draft lines, and Vive Hard Seltzer, which Braxton launched in late 2018; Braxton Barrel House in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, which focuses on barrel aged offerings; and Braxton’s main brewery in Covington, Kentucky, which includes a taproom, patio and rooftop.

Since its 2015 launch year when it produced 2,000 barrels, Braxton’s volume has grown nearly triple digits annually, with one dip in 2018: +250% in 2016 to 7,000 barrels; +100% in 2017 to 14,000 barrels; -14% in 2018 to 12,000 barrels; +96% in 2019 to 23,500 barrels.