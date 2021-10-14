Braxton Brewing Co. Partners with LaRosa’s to Launch Specialty Lager

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Braxton Brewing Co., a local brewery with national recognition, and Cincinnati, Ohio-based LaRosa’s, Inc., are proud to announce a new collaboration that brings together these two iconic family brands. Through the launch of Braxton’s LaRosa’s Lager, consumers will now be able to enjoy a unique beer that pairs perfectly with LaRosa’s classic family recipe sauce or for any occasion. The specialty lager is expected to become a staple in each of LaRosa’s pizzerias that serve beer on tap and at all Braxton Taprooms, following the official tapping party at Braxton’s Covington Taproom at 27 W 7th Street in Covington, KY on October 21st, from 6 pm- 9 pm.

Braxton’s LaRosa’s Lager is a clean lager with a flavorful bitterness at 5% ABV and has been carefully crafted to pair well with LaRosa’s family recipe sauce. During the tapping event on October 21st, Braxton Co-Founders Evan and Jake Rouse will join LaRosa’s CEO Mike LaRosa and President and Chief Culinary Officer, Mark LaRosa for a celebratory tapping at 6 pm. Both companies invite the community to come together to celebrate the release of the new lager and enjoy family game night at Braxton in Covington. The event includes free slices of pizza from LaRosa’s pizza truck and a free co-branded glass to the first 100 people who arrive.

Braxton’s LaRosa’s Lager was created with a mission in mind. A portion of each LaRosa’s Lager served in LaRosa’s pizzerias and Braxton tap rooms will also support The LaRosa Family Foundation, contributing to the organization’s mission to invest in local programs that offer activities focused on youth development through education, athletics and life skill training.

“This partnership is one we’re so excited to share with both taproom guests and LaRosa’s diners alike,” says Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “We believe it’s a true demonstration of local family brands coming together, and that’s something we’ve always been proud to do – working with the iconic family brands within our city. Cincinnati’s Graeter’s Ice Cream helped us to jumpstart this collaborative passion of ours via the Graeter’s Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout.”

“It’s important to us that we serve our community with food and experiences that bring them joy. For us, food has always been a natural outlet,” shares Mark LaRosa. “We’re proud to be able to offer a lager made especially for LaRosa’s, and at the same time, work with another strong, local family brand to do so.”

The collaboration between Braxton Brewing Co. and LaRosa’s allows each company to push the boundaries in their respective categories. Both brands have established themselves as proud advocates for the local community, particularly in terms of how they continue to serve their guests and use their work to amplify their positive impact.

About Braxton Brewing Company

Born in a garage, Braxton Brewing Co. has become an entrepreneurial obsession. Melding the age-old tradition of brewing beer and innovative new-age technology, dreams are born and fermented at Braxton Brewing Company. It is the hub where Jake and Evan Rouse showcase their passion for brewing beer. It’s here, where the expert team holds every single pint of Braxton beer to the highest standard of excellence. And, like the garage of their past, the brewery is deeply rooted in the community of Covington, Kentucky. Braxton Brewing Company was also recently honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award, and Braxton’s own Evan Rouse was featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink list. Further amplifying Braxton’s accomplishments, the brewery was highlighted on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.

About LaRosa’s

LaRosa’s was founded in 1954 on Cincinnati’s West Side by Buddy LaRosa. Its 66 pizzerias serve neighborhoods in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

For More Information:

https://www.braxtonbrewing.com/