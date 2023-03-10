Braxton Brewing Co. Giddy Ups with New Lager Launch

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Braxton Brewing Co., a local brewery with national recognition and acclaim, is excited to announce the newest craft option to join its lineup of celebrated beers. Spur is an American Amber Lager that is full-flavored and expected to meet today’s consumer needs with unmatched perfection. Consumers will be able to find Spur on tap in Braxton taprooms, online at Braxtonbrewing.com and in Kroger stores throughout Kentucky and Ohio beginning Mid-March. Each six-pack of 12 oz. cans will be available for $10.99 and 15 packs for $16.99.

Braxton’s Spur will be celebrated at a very special State Fair event at the Company’s Covington Taproom. The launch party’s festivities, tentatively scheduled for March 25, promises to be a never-before-seen event at Braxton. Guests will be invited to step into the full SPUR experience, with a Wild West experience on the rooftop, complete with experiences including a mechanical bull and more. Complete details about the party will be revealed the week of March 13, 2023.

“We absolutely believe SPUR is an American Lager that is representative of what consumers are looking for right now,” says Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “Craft beers and IPAs have had quite an adventure in the category’s lifestyle – at times, flavor was king. Other times, customers wanted nothing but innovation. This is going to hit consumers right away as the ideal beer, because it’s lighter, no nonsense and takes us all back to what the beer drinker wants and expects from an American lager. When you take your first sip of Spur you realize why you originally fell in love with craft beer in the first place.”

Braxton Brewing has carved out its place as a brewery to watch nationwide. With a mindset on innovation and growth, Braxton has seen expansion across its taprooms and across its collection of celebrated craft beers. Braxton was also honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award and was named the fourth fastest growing regional brewery from the Brewers Association — a testament to the brand’s strength.

About Braxton Brewing Company

Born in a garage, Braxton Brewing Co. has become an entrepreneurial obsession. Melding the age-old tradition of brewing beer and innovative new-age technology, dreams are born and fermented at Braxton Brewing Company. It is the hub where Jake and Evan Rouse showcase their passion for brewing beer. It’s here, where the expert team holds every single pint of Braxton beer to the highest standard of excellence. And, like the garage of their past, the brewery is deeply rooted in the community of Covington, Kentucky. Braxton Brewing Company was also recently honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award, and Braxton’s own Evan Rouse was featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink list. Further amplifying Braxton’s accomplishments, the brewery was highlighted on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.

