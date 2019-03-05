Braven Brewing Company to Sell Brooklyn Brewpub

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Braven Brewing Company, a craft brewery based in Brooklyn, NY, plans to sell the lease and equipment for its 2,500 sf brewery, bar, and restaurant in the trendy neighborhood of Bushwick. Founded by Marshall Thompson and Eric Feldman, Braven Brewing Company Bar & Kitchen opened in September 2018 but recently closed its doors and ceased brewpub operations due to personal and financial reasons.

“Eric and I are incredibly proud of the brewery, bar, and restaurant we’ve built here and even more proud of the staff who operated it,” says Braven CEO and Co-Founder Marshall Thompson. “We are certain it will be the perfect situation for another brewery or restauranteur looking to open expeditiously in Brooklyn.”

“52 Harrison Place presents a worthwhile opportunity for any F&B operator looking to establish their business in the marketplace, says Jake Quellman of Brick&Mortar, Braven’s real estate broker. “The Braven team has built a most desirable asset; we are confident any purchaser will see its incredible value and appreciate the seamless transition the key money assignment opportunity offers.”

Key Facility Features:

Highly efficient, all-electric 3.5 BBL brewhouse, six 7 BBL fermenting vessels, two 7 BBL brite tanks, proudly made in America and installed Summer 2018

Annual production capacity: ~1,100 barrels

Includes all ancillary equipment, process piping, and storage capabilities

Lease includes top of the line kitchen equipment, ansul hood/vented kitchen, HVAC, 14-line Micromatic draft system, and recently upgraded electric & gas utilities

High efficiency equipment = low monthly utility costs

Microbrewery/Farm Brewery License (production of beer for on site, take away, and distribution sale)

On Premise Liquor License (on site sale of beer, wine, cider, and liquor)

Public Assembly License (Capacity – 91 persons)

Located 100 feet from popular Morgan Avenue L train entrance

For more information about sale of the brewpub, please visit https://www.loopnet.com/Listing/52-Harrison-Pl-Brooklyn-NY/15342317/

Or write to info@bravenbrewing.com