Bravago Bold Seltzer to Launch at Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Bravago Bold Seltzer announces the launch of its line of three bold-flavored hard seltzers at the upcoming Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in Las Vegas, which will take place at the brand-new, multi-million-dollar West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). Event guests will be one of the first to try the new beverage, which can be purchased at the Bravago Public Bar through the duration of event: June 17-June 19, 2021.

Bravago Bold Seltzer is inspired by risk takers, adventurers and those who pursue a bold lifestyle. Uniquely formulated with natural flavors and lightly sweetened with monk fruit, each 12-ounce can of Bravago is gluten-free, low-carb, low-calorie and contains a higher alcohol-by-volume (ABV), 5.1%, than the average hard seltzer. The company currently offers three flavors: Chill Out (Rainier cherry), Sweet Freak (vanilla orange cream) and Sucker Punch (strawberry lemon).

“I created Bravago after noticing a void in the market for a standout hard seltzer,” said Bravago Bold Seltzer Founder and CEO Matt D’Andria. “Most hard seltzers sacrifice flavor to remain a better-for-you alternative to beer. Bravago is different because of the ingredients we use, such as monk fruit; our three bold flavors; and our commitment to staying true to consumers who lead an active lifestyle and crave something different than what’s currently on the market.”

“I didn’t think hard seltzer could be badass, but Bravago has nailed it,” said wrestler and Bravago investor Bill Goldberg. “It’s the perfect summer drink with an extra punch.”

The Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction will also be the first event open to the public in the new West Hall of the LVCC.

About Bravago Bold Seltzer

Bravago Bold Seltzer, backed by Bill Goldberg, Adam Carolla, Aaron Shelby and Shawn Shelby, is a new line of hard seltzer featuring three unique flavors meant to intimidate tastebuds, natural sweetness from monk fruit and a higher ABV than the average hard seltzer. Bravago strives to be the best tasting, better-for-you alternative to popular canned alcoholic beverages.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. The company produces live auctions across the country, as well as Online Only auctions. With broadcast partners FYI and HISTORY, Barrett-Jackson will feature live television coverage in 2021, as well as all the cars, all the time via the live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkbravago.com