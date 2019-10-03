Boundary Bay’s CITRAcalifragilistic Now on Tap

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — CITRAcalifragilistic is a Fresh Hop Pale with an extra hoppy dosage of the Yakima Valley. The epic 500-mile round trip journey to Carpenter Ranches in Granger, WA reaped a harvest of extremely resinous and aromatic fresh-off-the-bine Citra hops! CITRAcalifragilistic’s classic light bready malt character unites melodiously with super citrusy and juicy flavors. Enjoy Fresh Hops as its fade is quite velocious, a pint of CITRAcalifragilistic will always make you precocious.

More Information ON CITRACALIFRAGILISTIC

Stats: 5.5% ABV | 45 IBU | 12.5°P OG | 5 SRM

CHARACTER

  • Appearance: Bright | Light Gold
  • Aroma: Citrus | Juicy Fruit | Orange Blossom | Light Pine
  • Taste: Light Sweetness | Moderate Bitter Finish
  • Mouthfeel: Medium-bodied | Smooth

COMPOSITION

  • Malts: 2-Row Pale | Wheat | Crystal
  • Hops: Fresh Citra from Carpenter Farms
  • Yeast: American Ale
  • Water: Lake Whatcom Watershed

About Carpenter Ranches 

Carpenter Ranches was established in 1868 when Charles Carpenter departed from his hop-growing family in New York and settled in the Ahtanum area of the Yakima Valley, beginning with just a log cabin and an ox cart. As the first hop farm in Washington State east of the Cascade Mountains, Charles helped pioneer what is now the largest hop producing region in the world. He transformed a once wilderness area into a hop farm with his own custom-designed irrigation system, hop press, and wood-fueled kiln. Six generations later, the Carpenter family maintains Charles’ same innovative and creative spirit. With a strong focus on ingenuity and sustainability, they thrive within a “built not bought” mentality, utilizing all of their own resources whenever possible to operate and expand the farm. As a partner in Yakima Chief Ranches and Hop Breeding Company, the Carpenters are driven by the growing demand for unique varietal selections and the expanding craft beer industry. The family produces more than 21 varieties on their ranches and values their relationships within the brewing community, believing that craft brewers will continue to be on the forefront of new, exciting tastes. In addition to industry demand, the Carpenters are driven to uphold their family tradition of growing quality hops. They pride themselves on being a family-oriented farm and enjoy watching each new generation grow into their role(s) on the ranch.

