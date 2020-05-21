Boulevard Introduces Cherry Lime Radler

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Ginger Lemon Radler made its debut in the summer of 2014, it became immediately clear that we were on to something. As summer approaches, we wanted to introduce a new flavor to match the long hot days ahead. Our team has been hard at work developing the perfect combination of juicy sweetness and tartness for our brand-spanking-new Cherry Lime Radler.

Using our experience from creating Ginger Lemon Radler, we followed the same process, but instead of using ginger and lemon juice, we added (no surprise here) cherry and lime juice to the beer. Zesty, refreshing and a little bit of a throwback to the tastes of childhood, our Cherry Lime Radler is summer-in-a-can. Radlers, in general, are brewed to be thirst-quenching in warm weather. But we’re not telling you anything you don’t already know. So sit back, relax and crack open a can or two. The only effort it requires is lifting it to your lips.

Beautifully hazy and slightly pink in color, Cherry Lime Radler opens with aromas of sweet cherries and just a hint of lime. Bold cherry character sits at the front of your first sip, giving way to subtle, complementary tartness. The base beer, Unfiltered Wheat Beer, contributes a slightly sweet bready flavor to the malt profile of the beer that shines with bright citrus flavor and a touch of acidity. This sweet summer sipper will be available in 6-packs of 12oz cans starting June 1st in the greater Kansas City area with other regions to follow.

Characteristics

ABV: 4.1%

IBU: 18

Aroma: Tart cherry, bright lime

Malt: Slightly sweet, bready flavor

Hops: Low bitterness and flavor

Balance: Tart, juicy cherry, citrus acidity

Food Pairing Ideas: Soy-glazed pork ribs, burger and fries, cherry pie

For More Information: boulevard.com/beerinfo/cherry-lime-radler

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.