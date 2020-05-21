Boulevard Introduces Cherry Lime Radler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Ginger Lemon Radler made its debut in the summer of 2014, it became immediately clear that we were on to something. As summer approaches, we wanted to introduce a new flavor to match the long hot days ahead. Our team has been hard at work developing the perfect combination of juicy sweetness and tartness for our brand-spanking-new Cherry Lime Radler.

Using our experience from creating Ginger Lemon Radler, we followed the same process, but instead of using ginger and lemon juice, we added (no surprise here) cherry and lime juice to the beer. Zesty, refreshing and a little bit of a throwback to the tastes of childhood, our Cherry Lime Radler is summer-in-a-can. Radlers, in general, are brewed to be thirst-quenching in warm weather. But we’re not telling you anything you don’t already know. So sit back, relax and crack open a can or two. The only effort it requires is lifting it to your lips.

Beautifully hazy and slightly pink in color, Cherry Lime Radler opens with aromas of sweet cherries and just a hint of lime. Bold cherry character sits at the front of your first sip, giving way to subtle, complementary tartness. The base beer, Unfiltered Wheat Beer, contributes a slightly sweet bready flavor to the malt profile of the beer that shines with bright citrus flavor and a touch of acidity. This sweet summer sipper will be available in 6-packs of 12oz cans starting June 1st in the greater Kansas City area with other regions to follow.

Characteristics

ABV: 4.1%

IBU: 18

Aroma: Tart cherry, bright lime

Malt: Slightly sweet, bready flavor

Hops: Low bitterness and flavor

Balance: Tart, juicy cherry, citrus acidity

Food Pairing Ideas: Soy-glazed pork ribs, burger and fries, cherry pie

For More Information: boulevard.com/beerinfo/cherry-lime-radler