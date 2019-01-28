Boulevard Brewing Co. Releases Space Camper Cosmic IPA

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Boulevard Brewing Company has announced the launch of its newest year-round beer, Space Camper Cosmic IPA. The powerfully juicy India Pale Ale offers an exhilarating initiation into an alternate universe of IPAs, with minimal upfront bitterness and maximum tropical fruit flavors. Clocking in at 5.9 percent ABV and 50 IBUs, the beer boasts flavors of fresh citrus, stone fruit and watermelon from Ekuanot, El Dorado and Galaxy hop varietals.

Space Camper was inspired by Boulevard’s desire to offer drinkers an escape from the heavy-handed bitterness characteristic of so many IPAs. Their brewers employ massive hop additions at the end of the boil and again during fermentation, resulting in a redolent IPA bursting with aromas of mango, peach and bright pineapple. Space Camper pairs with a variety of dishes, like Chicken Biryani, Ginger Tuna Poke and Key Lime Pie, making for the perfect year-round beverage.

Your Mission: Save the Planet & Beer

Doubling down on Space Camper’s mission to Save the Earth – the Only Planet with Beer, the brewery is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 10,000 trees, an initiative all progressive planetary warriors can get behind.

Space Camper IPA is more than beer, it is also a video game reminiscent of classics like Space Invaders and Galaga, transporting players to a forgotten corner of our solar system. The mission? Guide Space Camper’s fearless heroine as she battles to save Earth from an Intergalactic Planetary Attack! Your cosmic mission can be accessed via desktop or mobile platforms.

About Boulevard Brewing Company

Boulevard Brewing Company is the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest, dedicated to the craft of producing fresh, flavorful beers using traditional ingredients and the best of both old and new brewing techniques. Today, Boulevard beers are available in 41 states and 11 countries, synonymous with flavor, uniqueness and quality. For more information, visit boulevard.com or follow us on facebook.com/Boulevard, twitter.com/Boulevard_Beer and instagram.com/boulevard_beer.