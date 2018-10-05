Boulevard Brewing Adds Distribution in New Mexico

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Boulevard Brewing Company today announced that its beers will soon be available throughout the state of New Mexico. The Kansas City brewery has appointed Premier Distributing to market its brands. With the addition, Boulevard beers will be available in 41 states and the District of Columbia.

“New Mexico has a burgeoning craft beer scene, and we’re pleased to add our beers to the mix,” said Bobby Dykstra, vice president of sales. “We have a fantastic local partner in Premier Distributing, with a well-deserved reputation for brand building and customer service. We look forward to getting our beer into the hands of our friends in the Land of Enchantment.”

“Premier Distributing Company is proud to have partnered with Boulevard Brewing, another leading brewery in our portfolio of prestigious craft brewers,” said Alan Markey, Chief Finance Officer and Craft Brand Director. “We are delighted to introduce their flavorful, high quality beers to the growing beer community throughout New Mexico. With Boulevard’s many styles to satisfy everyone’s tastes, we’re excited for our team to share our passion for beer and Boulevard’s great passion for brewing with everyone.”

Many of Boulevard’s most popular beers will hit shelves and taps in October, including Tank 7, Unfiltered Wheat, Bourbon Barrel Quad and Jam Band, along with a variety of seasonal and limited release offerings.

Details on local launch events and retail locations may be found on Boulevard’s website and social media outlets.

About Boulevard Brewing Company

Boulevard Brewing Company is the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest, dedicated to the craft of producing fresh, flavorful beers using traditional ingredients and the best of both old and new brewing techniques. For more information, visit boulevard.com or follow us on facebook.com/Boulevard, twitter.com/Boulevard_Beer and instagram.com/boulevard_beer.

About Premier Distributing Company

Premier Distributing Company was founded in 1982, with the vision of being the leading beer distributor in the State of New Mexico, through our statewide distribution network of six locations. Today, we partner with leading national, regional and local brewers, striving to provide premier products and service to our customers, employees and community, through our enduring commitment to quality, teamwork and partnership. We are committed to being firmly grounded in our community. That commitment is reflected in everything we do, from hiring New Mexicans and using local vendors whenever possible, to our support of local civic, charitable and educational initiatives. We’re especially proud of a Premier founded educational charity, The New Mexico Alliance for Hispanic Education, which has raised over eight million dollars to provide scholarships for college education to thousands of New Mexico’s most deserving Hispanic students.