Boston Beer Expands Sam Adams Restaurant Strong Fund

BOSTON — In one week, nearly $500,000 has already been distributed to workers thanks to The Greg Hill Foundation’s mission to provide immediate assistance; together, Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation aim to support even more workers in 20 total states

WHAT: Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation are bringing the successful Restaurant Strong Fund to 20 total states to aid the restaurant workers impacted by the Covid-19 closures. Following the success of the Massachusetts launch in mid-March, Samuel Adams is donating over $2MM to kickstart funding in:

Arizona

Illinois

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

California

Massachusetts

New Jersey

South Carolina

Connecticut

Maine

New York

Tennessee

Florida

Michigan

Ohio

Texas

Georgia

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Vermont

WHY: There are more than 1 million restaurants in the U.S., home to more than 15 million employees nationwide who are especially vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19 closures.

During these unprecedented times when many establishments are forced to close their doors for the greater good of our community, Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation recognize those who will take the biggest hit and offer our support. We stand with and want to extend a toast to the restaurant workers who have had our backs for so many years, from serving our favorite beers to celebrating life’s most memorable moments with us.

Initially unveiled in Massachusetts on March 18th on the heels of mandated Covid-19 closures in Boston, the original Restaurant Strong Fund raised nearly $500,000 from 2,000 individual donors in its first week, with support from athletes David Ortiz to Jimmy Develin and chefs Ming Tsai, Chris Coombs and Ken Oringer. Samuel Adams quickly realized the need was widespread and desire to support was even stronger.

WHO: With a coalition of Chef advisors, Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation support restaurant industry workers with the mission of providing as many $1,000 grants to eligible grantees as possible. Join us in supporting the restaurant community.

To qualify for grant assistance, you must satisfy all of the following requirements:

Completed Application Form in employed state

Full-time restaurant employee (Min. 30 hours/week, can be multiple restaurants)

Employed for 3 months or longer at the same location

Worked in a restaurant, bar, cafe or nightclub

Submit the last two pay stubs received

WHERE: To join us in donating, apply for a grant or learn more, visitwww.restaurantstrong.org

WHEN: Donations and applications will be accepted starting Friday, April 3 through April 30.